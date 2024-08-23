Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 23.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Kursfeuerwerk: +108,33% Kursgewinn seit Montag, geht es heute weiter?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.08.2024 11:06 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xiaohongshu Street Life Festival Kicks Off in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiaohongshu, a leading lifestyle platform in China, is hosting the second annual Xiaohongshu Street Life Festival in Shanghai, bridging online and offline lifestyle experiences. On August 23rd, the festival's mascot, "Duck on the Street," made its debut along the Huangpu River. This 20-meter-tall giant installation, symbolizing happiness and creativity, draws its name from the Chinese phrase for 'strolling the streets' and is inspired from the Citywalk trend that originated in Shanghai in 2023 and quickly became popular across the country. Adding a unique pop of color to the iconic city skyline, the installation attracted numerous tourists eager to take photos, marking the official start of the second Xiaohongshu Street Life Festival.

On August 23rd, the mascot of the Xiaohongshu Street Life Festival, 'Duck on the Street,' made its debut along the Huangpu River. The 20-meter-tall giant installation attracted numerous tourists eager to take photos, marking the official start of the second Xiaohongshu Street Life Festival.

As one of the seven landmark events of "Shanghai Summer," the second Xiaohongshu Street Life Festival will take place from August 23rd to September 1st, featuring a central market overlooking the river and five curated streets newly decorated for the occasion. Over 200 themed activities will be staged across the lively streets of Shanghai, ranging from cultural events like the Sunset Concert and the Look Up Art Exhibition to leisure and entertainment activities such as fashion shows, the Breezy Market, and the Street Food and Fun Tour. These vibrant and diverse events offer a glimpse into Shanghai's rich and open urban culture, bringing joy to visitors far and wide.

Xiaohongshu's Marketing Director, Bai Ban, shared that more than 500 creators from both domestic and international backgrounds have been invited to participate in the festival, extending the event's appeal to an even wider audience. "We hope the Street Life Festival will further boost consumption, uplift the vibrancy of youth culture, and showcase the positive and aspirational spirit of young Chinese. This will add more value to the Xiaohongshu community, our users, the city, and society, and help Shanghai establish a new urban brand."

Last year, the inaugural Street Life Festival attracted over 200,000 participants to its offline events. By creating joyful and engaging offline experiences, it brought significant foot traffic to the participating businesses and brands. Whether local residents or visitors from afar, everyone is invited experience the charm and warmth of Shanghai through this grand event, enjoying a summer festival that seamlessly blends culture, art, and commerce.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2488375/duck_on_the_street_photo_ID_b971831d71ed.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xiaohongshu-street-life-festival-kicks-off-in-shanghai-302229373.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.