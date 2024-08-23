In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that a surge in sunshine has resulted in record-breaking solar generation across several European countries this August, with the trend set to continue for the remainder of the month. A high-pressure system centered over France, Spain and the Atlantic has led to 20% more irradiance than usual across Europe this August. The surge in sunshine has resulted in record-breaking solar generation across several European countries, with grids setting new highs for the month. According to analysis using the Solcast API, this trend is ...

