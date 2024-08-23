Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 23.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Kursfeuerwerk: +108,33% Kursgewinn seit Montag, geht es heute weiter?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JLD2 | ISIN: DK0061027356 | Ticker-Symbol: 1PU2
Frankfurt
23.08.24
09:59 Uhr
30,100 Euro
-0,150
-0,50 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SP GROUP A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SP GROUP A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.08.2024 11:42 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Interim report - First half year of 2024 - SP Group A/S

Summary: SP Group generated revenue of DKK 1,485.1 million in the H1 2024 reporting period, an 8.4% improvement from DKK 1,370.1 million in H1 2023. EBITDA was up by 31.2% to DKK 302.1 million from DKK 230.3 million last year, and profit before tax was up by 63.5% to DKK 176.4 million. The revenue improvement was driven by higher sales of own brands.

Full-year 2024 guidance upgraded: SP Group now expects FY 2024 revenue to grow by 8-18% (previously 5-15%) at an EBITDA margin of 19-21% (previously 16-19%) and an EBT margin of 11-13% (previously 9-12%).

Download press release:
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e9842fc9-f98f-459e-a3b3-a8d151464852


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.