In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry. The Global Polysilicon Marker (GPM), the OPIS benchmark for polysilicon outside China, was assessed at $22. 567/kg this week. This is unchanged from the previous week, as the fundamentals of this market segment remain largely stable for now. Wafer plants in Southeast Asia have reportedly ramped up their operations recently, with the purpose to redirect these wafers to countries in the region outside the four countries currently under U. S. investigation, ...

