KEARNEY, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced today that net income for the fiscal quarter ended August 3, 2024 was $39.3 million, or $0.79 per share ($0.78 per share on a diluted basis).

Net sales for the 13-week fiscal quarter ended August 3, 2024 decreased 3.4 percent to $282.4 million from net sales of $292.4 million for the prior year 13-week fiscal quarter ended July 29, 2023. Comparable store net sales for the 13-week fiscal quarter ended August 3, 2024 decreased 6.6 percent from comparable store net sales for the prior year 13-week period ended August 5, 2023. Online sales decreased 15.2 percent to $37.0 million for the 13-week fiscal quarter ended August 3, 2024, compared to net sales of $43.6 million for the 13-week fiscal quarter ended July 29, 2023.

Net sales for the 26-week fiscal period ended August 3, 2024 decreased 5.3 percent to $544.9 million from net sales of $575.3 million for the prior year 26-week fiscal period ended July 29, 2023. Comparable store net sales for the 26-week period ended August 3, 2024 decreased 7.7 percent from comparable store net sales for the prior year 26-week period ended August 5, 2023. Online sales decreased 14.2 percent to $81.4 million for the 26-week period ended August 3, 2024, compared to net sales of $94.9 million for the 26-week period ended July 29, 2023.

Due to the 53rd week in fiscal 2023, comparable store net sales for the quarter and year-to-date periods are compared to the 13-week and 26-week periods ended August 5, 2023.

Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $39.3 million, or $0.79 per share ($0.78 per share on a diluted basis), compared with net income of $45.6 million, or $0.92 per share ($0.92 per share on a diluted basis) for the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Net income for the 26-week fiscal period ended August 3, 2024 was $74.1 million, or $1.49 per share ($1.48 per share on a diluted basis), compared with net income of $88.6 million, or $1.79 per share ($1.78 per share on a diluted basis) for the 26-week period ended July 29, 2023.

Management will hold a live audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. EDT today to discuss results for the quarter. To register for the live event, please visit https://buckle.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wgdrgn2oR764cUMOxJG06g. A replay of the event can be accessed through Buckle's investor relations website within twenty-four hours after the conclusion of the live event (https://corporate.buckle.com/investors/earnings-webcasts).

About Buckle

Buckle is a specialty retailer focused on delivering exceptional service and style through unforgettable experiences. Offering a curated mix of high-quality, on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear, Buckle is for those living the styled life. Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the Company's exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 440 retail stores in 42 states. As of the end of the fiscal quarter, it operated 440 stores in 42 states compared with 440 stores in 42 states at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: All forward-looking statements made by the Company involve material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on factors which may be beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, the Company's future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

THE BUCKLE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Amounts in Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended August 3,

2024 July 29,

2023 August 3,

2024 July 29,

2023 SALES, Net of returns and allowances $ 282,392 $ 292,428 $ 544,872 $ 575,262 COST OF SALES (Including buying, distribution, and occupancy costs) 149,858 154,016 291,641 303,593 Gross profit 132,534 138,412 253,231 271,669 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling 70,742 68,737 134,468 134,839 General and administrative 13,532 12,914 28,107 26,339 84,274 81,651 162,575 161,178 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 48,260 56,761 90,656 110,491 OTHER INCOME, Net 3,733 3,693 7,487 6,832 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 51,993 60,454 98,143 117,323 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 12,738 14,814 24,045 28,747 NET INCOME $ 39,255 $ 45,640 $ 74,098 $ 88,576 EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.79 $ 0.92 $ 1.49 $ 1.79 Diluted $ 0.78 $ 0.92 $ 1.48 $ 1.78 Basic weighted average shares 49,854 49,513 49,854 49,513 Diluted weighted average shares 50,221 49,875 50,197 49,868

THE BUCKLE, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) ASSETS August 3,

2024 February 3,

2024 (1) July 29,

2023 CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 287,266 $ 268,213 $ 275,583 Short-term investments 21,856 22,210 23,714 Receivables 7,698 8,697 9,675 Inventory 131,418 126,290 136,074 Prepaid expenses and other assets 20,962 18,846 10,181 Total current assets 469,200 444,256 455,227 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT 500,236 489,037 475,997 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (360,903 ) (360,200 ) (356,737 ) 139,333 128,837 119,260 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 292,194 280,813 251,978 LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS 26,984 24,993 23,616 OTHER ASSETS 12,560 10,911 11,466 Total assets $ 940,271 $ 889,810 $ 861,547 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 62,820 $ 45,958 $ 54,261 Accrued employee compensation 24,478 49,827 22,357 Accrued store operating expenses 26,124 19,067 26,533 Gift certificates redeemable 13,214 16,667 12,960 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 79,583 85,265 80,664 Income taxes payable - 4,672 - Total current liabilities 206,219 221,456 196,775 DEFERRED COMPENSATION 26,984 24,993 23,616 NON-CURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 248,424 230,141 204,620 Total liabilities 481,627 476,590 425,011 COMMITMENTS STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock, authorized 100,000,000 shares of $.01 par value; issued and outstanding; 50,773,796 shares at August 3, 2024, 50,445,186 shares at February 3, 2024, and 50,445,926 shares at July 29, 2023 508 504 504 Additional paid-in capital 199,551 192,686 185,921 Retained earnings 258,585 220,030 250,111 Total stockholders' equity 458,644 413,220 436,536 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 940,271 $ 889,810 $ 861,547 (1) Derived from audited financial statements.

