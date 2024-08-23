Anzeige
Entergy Corporation: Entergy New Orleans Supports Families With Back-to-School Giveaway

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2024 / Entergy New Orleans partnered with the New Orleans Women's and Children's Shelter for a back-to-school supply give away. The event brought families together for a fun-filled day of activities, learning and community connection. Students received backpacks filled with essential school supplies, including lunchboxes, notebooks, binders and more.

"It's always a pleasure to see the smiles on the children's faces during these events," said Nyka Scott, Entergy New Orleans' vice president of customer service. "We believe in giving back to the communities we serve, and events like this allow us to make a meaningful impact by ensuring our children have the tools and support they need to succeed in the classroom and beyond."

The event helped the residents of the Women's and Children's Shelter prepare for the upcoming school year. The New Orleans Public Library was on-site signing up parents and children for library cards so they can access the wealth of resources available at local branches. Adding to the day's excitement, Entergy New Orleans brought along a bucket truck and provided participants with a hands-on opportunity to explore the world of electrical engineering.

"This event means so much to our families," said Dawn Bradley-Fletcher, CEO of the New Orleans Women & Children's Shelter. "The support from the community and partners like Entergy New Orleans makes a huge difference in the lives of the women and children we serve. It's not just about the school supplies; it's about showing them that the community cares and that they are not alone."

As we head into the new school year, we are reminded of the importance of community connection and the power of coming together. Entergy New Orleans looks forward to continuing our partnership with the New Orleans Women's and Children's Shelter and to giving back to the community we serve.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Entergy Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Entergy Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/entergy-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Entergy Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
