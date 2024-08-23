Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2024) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), a company engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, 4316747 Nova Scotia Limited o/a Happy Caps Mushroom Farms ("Happy Caps"), has received a substantial reorder from Costco Canada. This reorder includes 26,880 units of the popular Happy Caps "Mega Block" 2kg Mushroom Home Grow Kits, marking a 33.33% increase from the previous order of 20,160 units.

Happy Caps 2Kg "Mega Block" Mushroom Home Grow Kits

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2017/220898_208123_image1redlight.jpg

This significant reorder, expected to be in stores nationwide in mid September 2024 from Costco Canada, underscores the continued strong demand and growing consumer interest in the Happy Caps Mushroom Home Grow Kits, which offer a simple and sustainable way to cultivate fresh mushrooms at home. The 2kg "Mega Block" kits, featuring Shiitake, Lion's Mane, and Oyster mushroom varieties, have continued to gain popularity since their initial launch.

Furthermore, based on the previously announced (July 11th, 2024) "informal projection letter" received from Costco Canada, Happy Caps anticipates an additional order of approximately 13,500 units in October 2024. This projected order reflects Costco's continued confidence in Happy Caps' products and highlights the expanding footprint of Happy Caps within the Canadian retail market.

"We are thrilled with the continued support and enthusiasm from Costco Canada," said Todd Shapiro, CEO and Director of Red Light Holland. "This increased order volume and the expected future order for October 2024, not only signifies the success of our partnership but also demonstrates the growing demand for sustainable home grow kits in the market. We remain committed to providing high-quality mushroom cultivation solutions to our customers."

Happy Caps continues to scale and explore further opportunities with major retailers across North America and Europe as it expands its distribution network and strengthens its position as a leader in the mushroom home grow kit market.

For more information about Happy Caps and its range of mushroom home grow kits, please visit www.happycaps.ca.

About Happy Caps Mushroom Farm

Happy Caps is an urban gourmet mushroom farm specializing in quality 'grow your own mushroom kits' and mushroom plug spawn.

About Red Light Holland

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth, and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws.

