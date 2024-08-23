LINSOUL INC: Introducing the Kiwi Ears KE4: A New Benchmark in Audio Excellence

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2024 / The Kiwi Ears KE4 represents a completely redesigned in-ear monitor that delivers an unparalleled level of audio clarity and comfort. It starts fresh from the ground up, featuring a 2 Dynamic Driver (2DD) isobaric sub-woofer system, combined with 2 Balanced Armature (2BA) full-range and tweeter speakers. The two Kiwi Ears custom 10mm dynamic drivers focus on sub-bass impact and slam, highlighting kick drum and bass guitar presence. A RAD 33518 BA driver, customized with enhanced ventilation, ensures a seamless integration of the bass with the midrange while providing lush and textured vocals and instruments. An American-made Knowles RAD 33518 tweeter delivers pristine and natural-sounding treble with excellent upper frequency extension for an airy sound.

Tonal Superiority

The KE4 embodies Kiwi Ears' commitment to excellent tonal balance. It follows a new target tuning that emphasizes precise sub-bass impact, a warm yet natural midrange, and accurate treble. This sound signature has been refined over the years and is considered to be the most natural and engaging. It is suitable for every purpose - from music enjoyment and gaming to professional on-stage monitoring and audio engineering.

Precisely Engineered

The Kiwi Ears KE4 has been engineered by hand from start to finish. Featuring a three-way passive crossover system and three independent sound tubes, every miniscule detail of acoustic engineering has been undertaken to achieve its tuning. The shells are made from medical-grade resin and are adorned with hand-finished faceplates.

Product Information

Driver: 2 Balanced Armatures and 2 Dynamic Drivers

Sensitivity: 102dB (±1dB)

Details: 3 sound tubes, 3-way crossover: 1 ultra-high frequency, 1 mid-high frequency, 2 low frequencies

Drivers: 1xKnowles RAD-33518, 1xCustomized RAB-32257, 2 x10mm dynamic drivers

Who is Kiwi Ears?

Kiwi Ears is a brand with a single goal of producing the best-sounding audio solutions for musicians and audiophiles. We focus on developing the latest technological driver innovations with refined tuning strategies that reveal every nuance in your music and performance. An international team of dedicated engineers handcraft each unit so that you can worry less about what's in your ears and focus more on the sounds you are making.

With the release of the KE4, Kiwi Ears invites audiophiles and casual listeners alike to experience the unparalleled sound quality and innovative design. The KE4 is more than just a product; it's a testament to the pursuit of exceptional audio experiences. Discover the difference with Kiwi Ears KE4 and elevate the listening experience to new heights.

For more information and details, visit:

Kiwi Ears Website

Linsoul Website

Contact Information

Agnes Du

Marketing Manager

marketing@linsoul.com

Evelyn Zhou

Marketing Assistant

marketing@kiwiears.com

SOURCE: Linsoul Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.