A-1 Broadcast: Recipe Developer and Founder of SavoryExperiments.com Shares Tasty Tips for Creating Easy Meals in Minutes on TipsOnTV

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2024 / Summer is coming to an end. It is time to start thinking about ways to get ready for the busiest season of the year. Soon, kids will be going back to school and participating in extracurricular activities. That means there are meetings and meals to prepare. Here to help is one of the top TV personalities, cookbook authors and recipe developers in the nation. Chef Jessica Formicola is teaming up with Sprouts Farmers Market to share healthy meal inspiration and snacking solutions. Learn how Sprouts offers a fresh new take on grocery shopping to help families create healthier meals in minutes. Chef Formicola, who is famous for creating quick and easy meals, shares some of her favorite recipes and top shopping tips. Her time-saving tips include a new service where Sprouts will do the shopping for consumers who can then pick up the order curbside. Whether you're following a gluten-free, plant-based, vegan, or any other dietary-need meal plan, learn why Sprouts has something for every menu.

ONE TIP FOR BUSY FAMILIES

A top tip for busy families is to start by planning to create nutritious and satisfying meals and snacks. Sprouts Farmers Market helps solve the back-to-school mealtime dilemmas. Find healthy, tasty, and fresh favorites for the entire family. Sprouts is known for having the season's freshest, most delicious produce around. They take extra care in curating uniquely healthy products to fit any dietary need.

SOMETHING TO START THE DAY OFF RIGHT

There is no better way to start the day than with nourishing ingredients for a better breakfast. But sometimes everyone is pressed for time, and when that happens, find several items from Sprouts that are easy to prepare, including, Mini Pancake Bites, Turkey Sausage and Red Pepper Omelet Bites, and Frozen Waffles. Try adding fruit on a skewer and serve them with the Mini Pancake Bites and they are good to go! Any or all of these can be prepared in minutes and provide the whole family with great nutrition and protein needed to begin the day.

SHARE A LUNCHBOX MEAL WINNER

Take the guesswork out of packing a healthier lunch with wholesome chips, fresh fruit, veggies, and filling sandwiches. There is nothing like a homemade sandwich, and change it up with Sprouts Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, a Chicken Caesar Wrap, or a Vegetarian Snack Box with Hummus. Add some Sprouts Veggie Straws or Organic Salted Popcorn and there will not be any leftovers in the lunchbox.

AN AFTER-SCHOOL OR ANYTIME SNACK

Fuel afternoon snack time with easy-to-make snack boards! Pile on kiddo favorites like sliced fresh apples, carrot sticks and a rainbow of farm-fresh fruits and cheese sticks to keep them sustained until dinnertime. Use Sprouts Grain Free Chicken Nuggets or Tenders; they are made with 100% natural white meat chicken. No artificial flavors. No added hormones or preservatives. Also, get the kids involved! Let them help build the board so they can choose their favorite items, then enjoy it together.

A DINNER IDEA THAT EVERYONE WILL LOVE

If in a pinch let Sprouts do the prepping. Besides the ease, one of the best things about Sprouts' prepared meals and chicken is that they have no antibiotics ever. Grab a ready-to-eat, heat, or cook convenience meal full of chef-prepared flavors. Try the Sprouts Citrus Chicken with Spring Vegetables or the Sprouts Penne Pesto Pasta. It will have everyone coming back for seconds! For more information, visit www.sprouts.com

