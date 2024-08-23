OKYO Pharma and SolarMax Technology Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2024 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with OKYO Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq:OKYO) and SolarMax Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq:SMXT) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, August 24, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

OKYO Pharma: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/okyo_access

SolarMax: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/smxt_access

In an exclusive interview, Gary S. Jacob, PhD, CEO of OKYO Pharma, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. OKYO is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of Dry Eye Disease (DED) and Neuropathic Corneal Pain (NCP), two areas with significant unmet medical needs. Leveraging a unique lipid-conjugated chemerin peptide, OKYO's lead candidate, OK-101, is designed to address inflammation and pain more effectively than current treatments. The recent Phase 2 trial for DED demonstrated notable improvements in both symptoms and signs within just 15 days, with a favorable safety profile and no drug-related serious adverse events. Moreover, OK-101 also offers a significant opportunity to treat the ocular disease called NCP, with no FDA approved drug to treat patients suffering from this acute, chronic, ocular condition. OKYO's robust patent protection through at least 2039, plus an experienced management team, with proven success in clinical development thru FDA approval, underscore its strong positioning for future growth in ophthalmology therapeutics.

David Hsu, CEO of SolarMax, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. Founded in 2008 and based in California, SolarMax has successfully completed over 15,000 installations. Its foray into the Chinese market, which began in 2016 and reached peak annual sales of $96 million in 2021, has significantly strengthened the company's end-to-end commercial solar development services, which it is now beginning to strategically scale in the US. SolarMax announced large-scale commercial solar projects in Las Vegas, Nevada, and San Jose, California, during the third quarter of 2025, and the company is focused on building a robust deal pipeline in the US and China to drive accelerating growth in the years ahead.

About OKYO

OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of DED and NCP, with ordinary shares listed for trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market. OKYO is focused on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat inflammatory DED and ocular pain. In addition to the recently completed Phase 2 DED trial, OKYO also has plans underway for the opening of a Phase 2 trial for OK-101 to treat NCP in patients with this debilitating condition. For further information, please visit www.okyopharma.com.

About SolarMax Technology

SolarMax, based in California and founded in 2008, is a leader within the solar and renewable energy sector focused on making sustainable energy both accessible and affordable. SolarMax has established a strong presence in the California and began operations in China in 2016. SolarMax is looking to generate robust growth with strategic initiatives that aim to scale commercial solar development services and LED lighting solutions in the US while expanding its residential solar operations. For more information, visit www.solarmaxtech.com.

