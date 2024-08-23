Epomaker Inc: Epomaker Unveils the TH40, a Mini Portable Yet Versatile Mechanical Keyboard

Looking for a lightweight yet powerful multifunctional keyboard? The Epomaker TH40 is the perfect option. Its compact and versatile design can fully meet these needs.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2024 / Epomaker TH40 is a portable, wireless, 40% ultra-compact versatile featured mechanical keyboard. It comes with an advanced gasket design and versatile tri-mode connectivity. It is fully programmable by VIA, an online programming software. This is a mini, portable, and smart keyboard, designed for keyboard enthusiasts and users who need to carry a keyboard with them.









Highly Portable

Thanks to its use of ABS plastic as the outer casing material, the TH40 keyboard weighs only about 0.5 kg. Its compact 40% layout further reduces its dimensions to just 258 x 97 x 35 mm. This ultra-compact design, combined with its lightweight construction, allows the TH40 to be easily slipped into any type of backpack or briefcase, saving users from overburden. This level of portability makes the TH40 a perfect option for people from various industries using it in nearly any setting.

Versatility in Customization

Epomaker TH40 is designed with the theme of an exceptionally compact and portable mechanical keyboard with no compromise on the versatility of the TH40. Equipped with a hot-swap PCB in Gasket structure, the Epomaker TH40 combines its versatility in customization with an unparalleled typing experience. Epomaker TH40 is compatible with VIA for customization, featuring four switchable layers. As known by all, VIA is the most widely used software for keyboard enthusiasts to set up a unique keyboard of their own. Though in 40% layout, its customizability with VIA allows users to go for this keyboard with no concern. As a team composed of a group of keyboard enthusiasts, Epomaker always keeps their keyboard in line with the trend. The Epomaker TH40 is no exception.

Tri-mode Connectivity with 3000mAh Battery

Epomaker TH40 is a triple-mode mechanical keyboard, including wired USB, Bluetooth, and 2.4G wireless connectivity. Being available in a wireless connection helps maximize the usability on the desk without cable mass, considering the mini layout of the keyboard. For Bluetooth connection, the keyboard can connect to up to three devices and can be easily switched with a single press. The TH40 is equipped with a 3000mAh battery. The 3000mAh high-capacity battery ensures that the keyboard can be used for extended periods without interruption and saves users from worrying about battery usage. Moreover, its multi-system compatibility ensures users can effortlessly switch between Windows and Mac systems.

Pricing and Availability

Epomaker TH40 is priced at $79.99 on the EPOMAKER official website. The keyboard is also available for purchase in EPOMAKER's Amazon store and AliExpress Store.

For more information, please visit:

Epomaker Official Website

Epomaker Amazon Store

Epomaker AliExpress Store

