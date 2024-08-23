Nava Health Announces Expansion to Annapolis, Maryland

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2024 / Nava Health, a leader in longevity, integrative, and functional medicine, is excited to announce it will be expanding its footprint to include Annapolis, Maryland, with a new 5,808-square-foot Nava Center expected to open in October 2024. The Annapolis Nava Health location will be located at 1906 Towne Centre Blvd., Suite 2203, in the popular Annapolis Town Center shopping destination.

This new location will mark Nava Health's fifth center in the Baltimore Washington Metro area, with a sixth planned in Hunt Valley in 2024.

Nava Health isn't just about treating illness; the Company views healthcare as a proactive journey toward optimal well-being. Recognizing the growing emphasis and effectiveness of preventative and longevity-focused medicine, Nava Health offers a comprehensive suite of services tailored to empower individuals. Offerings include functional medicine, focused on the root causes of health issues, regenerative medicine, which aims to restore cellular and tissue function, and personalized wellness plans that provide a roadmap for long-term health.

"This expansion to Maryland's capital reflects the rising demand we are seeing for Nava Health's innovative services. We are dedicated to offering residents across the state convenient access to a transformative approach to healthcare, and we are excited about Nava's growth potential in this area," says Bernie Dancel, CEO of Nava Health. "Annapolis is renowned for its active lifestyle and vibrant waterfront community. Residents here prioritize well-being, and our data-driven approach to personalized healthcare perfectly complements that focus. We're excited to empower Annapolis residents to take control of their health and achieve their full potential."

A Perfect Fit for the Active Annapolis Community

Annapolis fosters a strong sense of community with a focus on healthy living. With its beautiful waterfront, historic charm, and extensive trails like the Severn Run Trail, Annapolis provides ample opportunities to embrace an active lifestyle. Nava Health's focus on preventative care, longevity, and health optimization complements this dedication to well-being perfectly.

About Nava Health

Nava Health is a vertically integrated, tech-enabled healthcare practice combining integrative, functional, preventive, and regenerative medicine. Their innovative medical practice utilizes a data-driven, personalized approach to optimize health and increase longevity. Each client receives an individualized wellness roadmap tailored to their specific needs and goals. All client wellness roadmaps are developed through a proprietary diagnostic process, the "Nava Method," which leverages data and specialized software to create optimal personalized client outcomes. To learn more, visit https://navacenter.com/.

Media Contact

Suzanne Coblentz

Scoblentz@navacenter.com

Investor Contact

John Nesbett/Jen Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

nava@imsinvestorrelations.com

SOURCE: Nava Health

View the original press release on accesswire.com