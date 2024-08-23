Newark, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2024) - SpeedSize, the leading AI-driven media optimization platform, has successfully improved Clarendon Fine Art's website loading times by an impressive 62%. This breakthrough has not only enhanced the user experience but has also set a new standard for e-commerce performance in the art industry.

Clarendon Fine Art, a Shopify website that contains the world's largest group of art galleries, experienced slow load times. The visually rich content essential to showcasing their art was causing delays, leading to a less-than-optimal user experience and reduced engagement. With load speeds hovering around 4-5 seconds, the gallery needed a solution that could preserve the quality of their imagery while improving web performance.

SpeedSize's AI media optimization technology provided the perfect answer. By analyzing each pixel of media files, eliminating unnecessary data, and delivering perfectly optimized variations tailored to each device and browser, SpeedSize ensured that Clarendon Fine Art's images remained of the highest quality while loading almost instantly.

Image size compression by SpeedSize

The integration process was swift and seamless, with SpeedSize taking just four days from initial contact to going live. The actual implementation on their Shopify site required only 20 minutes and no technical work from Clarendon Fine Art's team.

SpeedSize optimized all media files, leading to a significant reduction in load times. The gallery's LCP (Largest Contentful Paint) metric dropped from 4-5 seconds to an optimal 1.87 seconds - a performance categorized as "Good" by web standards. This was achieved without compromising the rich content and high-quality imagery that Clarendon Fine Art's customers expect.

Fig 1

"SpeedSize has been a tremendous addition to our website," said a spokesperson from Clarendon Fine Art. "From initial contact to going live took just four days, with no technical work required, and the implementation took about 20 minutes on our Shopify site. SpeedSize has excelled in preserving image quality while significantly reducing file sizes, optimizing formats, and enhancing delivery efficiency. Our average load speed has dropped from approximately 4.5 seconds to 1.7 seconds, all while maintaining the rich content our customers expect and no loss of content or experience to our clients. We are thrilled with these results. Thank you to the SpeedSize team for your outstanding work," says Nick Raymond, Head of E-Commerce at Clarendon Fine Art.

Here are images that show LCP data before and after AI optimization by SpeedSize:

Fig 2

For more information about SpeedSize and how their technology can transform your website's performance, visit SpeedSize.

About SpeedSize

The SpeedSize platform uses artificial intelligence to optimize media and improve website performance. The platform helps businesses deliver exceptional digital experiences by ensuring fast-loading, high-quality visuals that captivate and convert visitors. SpeedSize empowers online retailers to scale their businesses and achieve sales goals through innovative media optimization techniques.

