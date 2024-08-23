Anzeige
WKN: A12GL6 | ISIN: US98139A1051 | Ticker-Symbol: 0WKA
ACCESSWIRE
23.08.2024 15:38 Uhr
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Workiva: How Amalgamated Bank Uses Tech to Make a Positive Impact

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2024 / Workiva

In part two of this special 100th episode series of ESG Talk, we continue our conversation with Amalgamated Bank's CEO, Priscilla Sims Brown, and CFO, Jason Darby, to discuss how they use technology to drive the company's mission-driven business model and share actionable insights for other organizations.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube.

ESG Talk is brought to you by Workiva, the world's only unified platform for financial reporting, ESG, audit, and risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
