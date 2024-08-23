Celligence / Angel Ai: AngelAi Unveils a Stunning Lineup of Ambassadors From Baseball to Boxing and Surfing to Skateboarding

AngelAi Partners With Athletes Who are Driven by the Spirit of 'Nothing Is Beyond Reach'

Founder and CEO Pavan Agarwal says, "Since all of us are on a life journey to build a kind world through selfless service and empathy, we have decided to highlight the journey of high achievers and the sacrifices they made on their road to success. We particularly bring forward the inspirational stories of those who have suffered adversity and authentically embody our company ethos that 'Nothing Is Beyond ReachTM'".

Ivan Rodriguez, Sean Neil Reyngoudt, Aleli Medina, Wyatt Hammond, Faviola Alcala, Muhammed Lawal, Jose Gomes, and Shane Mosley Jr. are all sponsored by AngelAi and represent a diverse array of sports disciplines and backgrounds, each bringing their unique strengths and inspiring stories to the forefront. Their dedication to their respective sports and communities mirrors AngelAi's mission of performance and equality.

Ivan Rodríguez Torres, known as "Pudge," is celebrated as one of baseball's greatest defensive catchers, with 14 All-Star selections, 13 Gold Glove Awards, and a career that includes a .296 batting average, 311 home runs, and a Hall of Fame in 2017.

Sean Neil Reyngoudt, a para-surfer from Dorado, Puerto Rico, who transitioned from competitive kite surfing and surfing after losing a leg in an accident, aims to represent Puerto Rico in para-surfing competitions and the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympics.

Aleli Medina, a 14-year-old surfer from Isabela, Puerto Rico, overcame severe visual impairments to become the youngest ever para-surfing world champion at 13, earning Puerto Rico its first medal in the sport.

Nine-year-old Wyatt Hammond is making waves in professional skateboarding with his impressive tricks and competition victories, proving that hard work and dedication can defy age while also enjoying video games and playing with friends.

Nineteen-year-old Faviola Alcala from San Juan, Puerto Rico, is an elite surfer and a second-year Business Administration student with a Visual Arts minor, striving to inspire Puerto Rican youth to pursue a hopeful and bright future.

Muhammed Lawal, known as "King Mo," is a retired mixed martial artist and professional wrestling icon who has achieved acclaim as the former Strikeforce Light Heavyweight Champion and Rizin Heavyweight Grand Prix Champion, and continues to impress audiences with Major League Wrestling (MLW) while inspiring future athletes.

Jose "Zezao Trator" Gomes, a seasoned MMA fighter from Belem, Brazil, with 41 career wins and a background in Capoeira and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, now dedicates himself to coaching the next generation in various combat sports.

Shane Mosley Jr., a professional boxer with a 22-4 record and 12 knockouts as of July 2024, is dedicated to making his mark in the sport while balancing his career with family life. He has an impressive track record inside and outside the ring.

"AngelAi is thrilled to partner with these exceptional athletes who not only excel in their fields but also exemplify the core values that drive our company forward. By sponsoring these athletes, we aim to promote a culture of excellence, inspire future generations, and reinforce our dedication to supporting talent and community engagement. We are incredibly excited to support Ivan Rodriguez, Sean Neil Reyngoudt, Aleli Medina, Wyatt Hammond, Faviola Alcala, Muhammed Lawal, Jose Gomes, and Shane Mosley Jr.," said Agarwal. "Their dedication and achievements embody the values of commitment, perseverance, and excellence that we hold dear. We look forward to seeing their continued success and are proud to be part of their journey."

Ivan Rodriguez, Aleli Medina, Wyatt Hammond, and King Mo are paid spokespersons. Faviola Alcala, Jose Gomes, Shane Mosley Jr., and Sean Neil Reyngoudt are sponsored athletes of Celligence International, LLC.

