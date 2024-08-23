Altamira Therapeutics Ltd: Altamira Therapeutics Announces Extension of Bentrio Distribution Agreement with Pharma Nordic to Include Sweden and Denmark

Hamilton, Bermuda, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Successful launch of Bentrio by Pharma Nordic AS in Norway in 2024



Exclusive distribution agreement extended to also include Sweden and Denmark

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. ("Altamira" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:CYTO) today announced that its associate company Altamira Medica Ltd. has agreed with its Norwegian partner Pharma Nordic AS ("Pharma Nordic") to extend the territory covered by their exclusive distribution agreement for Bentrio® to Sweden and Denmark. Following the successful launch in Norway earlier this year, Pharma Nordic intends to introduce the Bentrio nasal spray for the prevention and treatment of allergic rhinitis in these two additional Scandinavian countries next year.

"We have been very pleased and impressed by Pharma Nordic's market launch activities and success in Norway," commented Thomas Meyer, Altamira Medica's Chairman and CEO. "It is therefore of mutual interest to expand in a next step the geographical scope of our collaboration to include Sweden and Denmark. We look forward to bringing Bentrio to patients in these two other countries and to continuing to build the product together with Pharma Nordic into one of the leading brands for allergic rhinitis management in Scandinavia."

"We received very favorable responses to Bentrio from members of the medical community and allergic rhinitis sufferers in Norway, showing a clear need for effective and safe treatment alternatives" stated Bent Andreassen, CEO of Pharma Nordic. "With its drug-free and preservative-free formulation, as well as strong data on efficacy and tolerability, Bentrio is uniquely positioned to address patients' unmet needs. We are very excited to continue the roll-out in Norway and to take Bentrio into the Swedish and Danish markets, which share many things in common, notably a passion for innovative health care products."

About Bentrio

Bentrio is an "over the counter" drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne allergens and, where approved, against airborne viruses. Upon application into the nose, Bentrio forms a protective gel layer on the nasal mucosa. This thin film is designed to prevent the contact of airborne particles with cells; in addition, the composition serves to bind such particles and help with their discharge. The efficacy and safety of Bentrio has been demonstrated in a total of four clinical trials, of which the largest one ("NASAR" study) enrolled 100 patients suffering from seasonal allergic rhinitis. In NASAR, participants self-administered either Bentrio or saline nasal spray for two weeks 3 times per day. The study showed a statistically significant reduction in the mean daily reflective Total Nasal Symptom Score (rTNSS) for Bentrio compared to saline (p = 0.013), as well as a statistically highly significant improvement in health-related quality of life (Rhinoconjunctivitis Quality of Life Questionnaire, p < 0.001) and superior global ratings of efficacy by patients and investigators alike (p < 0.001). In addition, Bentrio showed good safety and tolerability, similar to saline controls, and fewer Bentrio treated patients used relief medication and more of them enjoyed symptom-free days compared to saline treatment. For more information, visit: www.bentrio.com

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CYTO) is developing and supplying peptide-based nanoparticle technologies for efficient RNA delivery to extrahepatic tissues (OligoPhore / SemaPhore platforms). The Company currently has two flagship siRNA programs using its proprietary delivery technology: AM-401 for KRAS driven cancer and AM-411 for rheumatoid arthritis, both in preclinical development beyond in vivo proof of concept. The versatile delivery platform is also suited for mRNA and other RNA modalities and made available to pharma or biotech companies through out-licensing. In addition, Altamira holds a 49% stake (with additional economic rights) in Altamira Medica AG, which holds its commercial-stage legacy asset Bentrio®, an OTC nasal spray for allergic rhinitis. Further, the Company is in the process of partnering / divesting its inner ear legacy assets. Founded in 2003, Altamira is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, with its main operations in Basel, Switzerland. For more information, visit: https://altamiratherapeutics.com/

About Pharma Nordic

Pharma Nordic AS, Aalsund, Norway holds licenses in the Nordic countries on over-the-counter (OTC) medicines and medical-technical equipment that are already on the world market or are about to be launched on markets outside the Nordic countries. For more information, visit: https://www.pharmanordic.no/

