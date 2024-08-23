Anzeige
TwentyFour Income Fund - Notice of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 23

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128)

LEI Number: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369

(The "Company")

23 August 2024

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on 12 September 2024 at 9.00am.

The Notice of AGM has been posted to shareholders.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

END


