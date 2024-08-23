PATRIOT SOFTWARE LLC: Another Bold Move from Patriot Software: Free HR Center for Payroll and HR

Patriot Software's New HR Center simplifies HR management with compliance monitoring, resources, and tools, all at no additional cost.

Patriot Software continues its hot streak of new value-added features by releasing a new HR Center for payroll and HR software customers. Powered by Miratech Mineral , a leader in HR compliance, the HR Center includes proactive federal, state, and local compliance monitoring and robust HR tools, resources, and templates.

The HR Center rollout comes at no additional cost to users. Patriot aims to empower and support businesses bogged down by administrative HR tasks, such as keeping up with regulation changes.

"With 43% of all small businesses facing the threat of a lawsuit every year, including lawsuits for employment or HR compliance issues, the need for robust HR solutions has never been more critical," said Amie Scarpitti, Product Manager at Patriot. "The HR Center is a direct response to the invaluable feedback from our users, and we're excited to see the transformative impact it will have on their daily operations."

Patriot's payroll software customers will receive custom compliance alerts tailored to their specific business, location, and industry.

Patriot's HR software customers benefit from additional features like a smart handbook builder, salary calculator, HR documents and templates, an HR resource library, HR tools and webinars, an LMS system, and more.

Whether you're a small business owner balancing HR responsibilities or an experienced HR professional, the HR Center delivers the tools you need to manage HR tasks with confidence.

Learn more about how Patriot is revolutionizing administrative tasks for American businesses by visiting www.patriotsoftware.com.

About Patriot Software:

Patriot Software is disrupting the accounting and payroll industries with its low prices, highest customer reviews, and award-winning software. Patriot offers cloud-based accounting , payroll , HR, and time & attendance solutions that help American businesses with up to 500 employees simplify their administrative tasks. Patriot's USA-based customer support team provides a personal touch that most software companies lack today. The company has been serving tens of thousands of businesses nationwide since 2002.

