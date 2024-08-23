Anzeige
PR Newswire
23.08.2024
Everest Global Plc - Correction re £3m funds received

Everest Global Plc - Correction re £3m funds received

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 23

23 August 2024

Everest Global plc

("Company")

Correction to announcement regarding £3m of New Convertible Loan Notes

At 15:34 BST on 23 August 2024, the Company announced that it had received cash in relation to £3m of new convertible loan notes. The Company would like to clarify that the cash has not yet been received by the Company, but the subscription agreement has been signed and the funds are expected to be received in the next week. The Company will update the market on this in due course.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (which forms part of domestic UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Everest Global plc

Andy Sui, Chief Executive Officer

Rob Scott, Non-Executive Director

+44 (0) 776 775 1787

+27 (0)84 6006 001

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Jo Turner / Emily Staples

+44 (0) 20 7213 0885 / +44 (0)20 7213 0897


