WKN: A111AY | ISIN: NO0010708068 | Ticker-Symbol: 213
Tradegate
23.08.24
16:05 Uhr
0,573 Euro
+0,011
+1,96 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VOW ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOW ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5570,56717:17
0,5570,56417:17
23.08.2024 17:10 Uhr
Vow ASA: Invitation to Vow ASA first half 2024 presentation and Q&A

Oslo, 23 August 2024: Vow ASAand on the company's web site www.vowasa.com.

Vow ASA is pleased to invite shareholders, investors, analysts, and other interested parties to a presentation of the results and a Q&A at 09:00 CET on the same day. Personal attendance is welcomed at Hotel Continental (Teatersal 2) at Stortingsgata 24 in Oslo.

The session will also be streamed via webcast. To register and follow the presentation online, please copy and paste the following link into your browser, click Attend and register your e-mail:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/vowasa/20240829_2/


For further information, please contact:

Tina Tønnessen, CFO, Vow ASA
Tel: +47 406 39 556
Email: tina.tonnessen@vowasa.com


About Vow ASA

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship, C.H. Evensen and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company's world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Advanced technologies and solutions from Vow enable industry decarbonisation and material recovery. Biomass, sewage sludge, plastic waste and end-of-life tyres can be converted into clean energy, low carbon fuels and renewable carbon that replace natural gas, petroleum products and fossil carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company's capability to deliver is well proven.

The company is a cruise market leader in wastewater purification and valorisation of waste. It provides technology and solutions which enable industries to transition towards a fossil-free future by converting biomass and waste into valuable resources and clean energy. The company also has strong niche positions in food safety and robotics, and in heat-intensive industries with a strong decarbonising agenda

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


