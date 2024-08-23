China's National Energy Administration (NEA) says the country installed 21. 05 GW of solar capacity in July 2024, bringing the year's total to 123. 53 GW, while China Huadian Group has launched a 16. 03 GW PV module procurement tender. The NEA said that newly installed solar capacity in July 2024 reached 21. 05 GW, down 9. 77% from the previous month. From January to July, cumulative new PV installations hit 123. 53 GW. By the end of July, the nation's total installed power generation capacity had reached about 3. 1 TW, a 14% year-on-year increase. Solar power capacity alone accounted for roughly ...

