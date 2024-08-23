Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 23.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Kursfeuerwerk: +108,33% Kursgewinn seit Montag, geht es heute weiter?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M65T | ISIN: SE0002148817 | Ticker-Symbol: 24H
Frankfurt
23.08.24
09:33 Uhr
4,326 Euro
+0,278
+6,87 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HANSA BIOPHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HANSA BIOPHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,5604,70218:49
PR Newswire
23.08.2024 18:36 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hansa Biopharma AB: Hansa Biopharma Announces Departure of Chief Commercial Officer, Matthew Shaulis

LUND, Sweden, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma AB, ("Hansa" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm: HNSA), today announced that Matthew Shaulis, Chief Commercial Officer and US President has decided to leave the company in late September. Effective immediately, the Commercial Leadership team will report to Søren Tulstrup, President and CEO. A search is underway for a new CCO and US President.

Matthew Shaulis, CCO and US President, Hansa Biopharma said, "Joining Hansa was a key moment for my career and while the decision to leave was hard, especially given the company's solid progress, I know that the company will continue to advance innovative science, deliver on its commitment to develop and launch transformative new products, and help patients with rare immunological diseases. I'm proud of the work we have done together at Hansa."

Søren Tulstrup, President and CEO, Hansa Biopharma remarked, "Matt has been a fantastic addition to the Hansa executive team and has made significant contributions across the organization over the past years. I want to thank Matt for his commitment and dedication to advancing key priorities including commercialization efforts in Europe, acceleration of our ConfIdeS US pivotal study, and the initiation of launch planning in the US, and we wish him well in his new endeavor.

Contacts for more information:
Evan Ballantyne, Chief Financial Officer
IR@hansabiopharma.com
Stephanie Kenney, VP Global Corporate Affairs
media@hansabiopharma.com

Notes to editors

About Hansa Biopharma

Hansa Biopharma is a pioneering commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop and commercialize innovative, lifesaving and life-altering treatments for patients with rare immunological conditions. Hansa Biopharma has developed a first-in-class immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibody-cleaving enzyme therapy, which has been shown to enable kidney transplantation in highly sensitized patients. Hansa Biopharma has a rich and expanding research and development program based on the Company's proprietary IgG-cleaving enzyme technology platform, to address serious unmet medical needs in transplantation, autoimmune diseases, gene therapy and cancer. Hansa Biopharma is based in Lund, Sweden, and has operations in Europe and the U.S. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HNSA. Find out more at www.hansabiopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/hansa-biopharma-ab/r/hansa-biopharma-announces-departure-of-chief-commercial-officer--matthew-shaulis,c4028110

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/1219/4028110/bc9b46375205ee0e.pdf

20240822 Shaulis Departure en

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hansa-biopharma-announces-departure-of-chief-commercial-officer-matthew-shaulis-302229656.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Vorsicht Crash! So sichere ich mein Aktienportfolio aktiv ab

Der schwarze Montag Anfang August, in Folge der temporären Liquidierung des sogenannten „Yen Carry-Trades“, vernichtete Milliarden an Anlegergeldern. Sogenannte Black Swan Events, also Ereignisse, die nichts und niemand vorhersagen kann, traten zuletzt im März 2020 beim Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie auf.

Doch wie können Sie sich bei einem derartigen Ausverkauf und Verfall Ihres Depots schützen? Im folgenden kostenlosen Spezialreport wird aufgezeigt, wie man sein Depot mit diversen Strategien und den richtigen Instrumenten versichern kann.

Erweitern Sie Ihr Wissen und handeln Sie zukünftig wie die Profis, um vor dem nächsten schwarzen Schwan ihr Kapital in Sicherheit zu bringen.

Hier Report downloaden
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.