National Student Clearinghouse President and CEO Rick Torres to Retire in February 2025

Rick Torres, the longtime President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Student Clearinghouse, announced today he will retire in February 2025 after nearly two decades leading the nonprofit organization. Under Torres' leadership, the Clearinghouse experienced unprecedented growth, transforming into a cornerstone of the higher education community.

"Rick has shown unwavering support for the Clearinghouse's mission in transforming the education and workforce communities with trusted data," said Dr. Debra Chromy, Chair of the Board of Directors. "Under Rick's leadership, the Clearinghouse has become a backbone of the higher education community-helping nearly every college and university support learner success."

Since assuming the role of president and CEO in 2008, Torres has overseen the Clearinghouse's expansion to serve nearly 3,600 higher education institutions, nearly 25,000 K-12 schools, and 43 states. The organization now processes more than 12 billion transactions annually and 11 billion research records, saving the education community hundreds of millions of dollars each year.

Among Torres' accomplishments, he established in 2010 the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, the organization's widely cited research arm that informs practitioners and policymakers about student educational pathways.

"My 17 years leading the Clearinghouse have fulfilled a deep desire to contribute to the education community," Torres shared. "Extending the Clearinghouse's mission to serve thousands of K-20 institutions and helping to inform the education narrative has truly been the highlight of my career."

Torres' tenure was marked by significant growth, including a 20x increase in education-serving transactions and a 12% compound annual revenue growth rate. The Clearinghouse is now focused on enriching its data offerings with non-degree credentials and other outcome measures, while also modernizing its data platform.

"By incorporating non-degree credentials and additional outcome data, and by upgrading our data platform, the Clearinghouse is poised to enrich its data resources," said Torres. "With a mission-driven and experienced executive team in place, I am confident the Clearinghouse will maintain its commitment to serving the education and workforce communities well beyond my retirement."

Torres holds an undergraduate degree from Manhattan College and an MBA in international finance from Georgetown University. He serves on the Brightpoint Community College Foundation, Achieving the Dream, and Intermediary ED (Formerly ACT) boards and is a founding member of the Groningen Declaration Network Group, an international consortium dedicated to developing a trusted international data exchange ecosystem.

The Clearinghouse is committed to a smooth and well-planned transition that ensures continued success; it has retained executive search firm Korn Ferry as it searches for its next CEO.

Dr. Chromy concludes, "Rick has positioned the Clearinghouse for continued success, and we look forward to more of his vital input over the next six months during the transition process."

