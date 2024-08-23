DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 23-Aug-2024 / 17:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Friday, 23 August 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024. Ordinary shares purchased: 21,525 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 415.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 412.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 414.541p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 1,366,681 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 187,679,769.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 23/08/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 21,525

Volume weighted average price (pence): 414.541

Individual transactions

Transaction Number of ordinary shares price Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased Time) number venue (pence per share) 106 415.00 10:02:40 00071120277TRLO0 XLON 618 415.00 10:02:40 00071120278TRLO0 XLON 19 415.00 10:02:40 00071120279TRLO0 XLON 375 415.00 10:02:40 00071120280TRLO0 XLON 55 415.00 10:02:40 00071120281TRLO0 XLON 1002 415.00 10:02:40 00071120282TRLO0 XLON 1094 415.00 10:02:40 00071120283TRLO0 XLON 160 415.00 10:02:40 00071120284TRLO0 XLON 1130 415.00 10:02:40 00071120285TRLO0 XLON 1269 415.00 10:02:40 00071120286TRLO0 XLON 1048 415.00 10:02:40 00071120287TRLO0 XLON 1115 415.00 10:02:40 00071120288TRLO0 XLON 1195 415.00 10:02:40 00071120289TRLO0 XLON 1246 415.00 10:02:40 00071120290TRLO0 XLON 1255 415.00 10:02:40 00071120291TRLO0 XLON 1035 415.00 10:02:40 00071120292TRLO0 XLON 1158 415.00 10:02:40 00071120293TRLO0 XLON 1077 415.00 10:02:40 00071120294TRLO0 XLON 785 415.00 10:02:40 00071120295TRLO0 XLON 1157 413.50 10:03:44 00071120309TRLO0 XLON 1267 412.50 10:08:08 00071120338TRLO0 XLON 1107 412.00 10:08:11 00071120340TRLO0 XLON 1104 413.50 10:27:18 00071120523TRLO0 XLON 1148 415.00 10:45:29 00071120786TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, Euronext Dublin Sponsor Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Dearbhla Gallagher William Hall Sodali & Co +44 (0)7889 297 217 Public relations molten@sodali.com Elly Williamson

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

A member of the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

