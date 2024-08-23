Anzeige
Dow Jones News
23.08.2024 19:01 Uhr
191 Leser
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
23-Aug-2024 / 17:30 GMT/BST 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Friday, 23 August 2024 Numis Securities Limited 
(trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the 
Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 
July 2024. 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            21,525 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            415.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            412.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            414.541p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 1,366,681 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 187,679,769.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 23/08/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 21,525

Volume weighted average price (pence): 414.541

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
106                415.00      10:02:40          00071120277TRLO0      XLON 
618                415.00      10:02:40          00071120278TRLO0      XLON 
19                415.00      10:02:40          00071120279TRLO0      XLON 
375                415.00      10:02:40          00071120280TRLO0      XLON 
55                415.00      10:02:40          00071120281TRLO0      XLON 
1002               415.00      10:02:40          00071120282TRLO0      XLON 
1094               415.00      10:02:40          00071120283TRLO0      XLON 
160                415.00      10:02:40          00071120284TRLO0      XLON 
1130               415.00      10:02:40          00071120285TRLO0      XLON 
1269               415.00      10:02:40          00071120286TRLO0      XLON 
1048               415.00      10:02:40          00071120287TRLO0      XLON 
1115               415.00      10:02:40          00071120288TRLO0      XLON 
1195               415.00      10:02:40          00071120289TRLO0      XLON 
1246               415.00      10:02:40          00071120290TRLO0      XLON 
1255               415.00      10:02:40          00071120291TRLO0      XLON 
1035               415.00      10:02:40          00071120292TRLO0      XLON 
1158               415.00      10:02:40          00071120293TRLO0      XLON 
1077               415.00      10:02:40          00071120294TRLO0      XLON 
785                415.00      10:02:40          00071120295TRLO0      XLON 
1157               413.50      10:03:44          00071120309TRLO0      XLON 
1267               412.50      10:08:08          00071120338TRLO0      XLON 
1107               412.00      10:08:11          00071120340TRLO0      XLON 
1104               413.50      10:27:18          00071120523TRLO0      XLON 
1148               415.00      10:45:29          00071120786TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor 
Don Harrington                 +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Dearbhla Gallagher 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
                        +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations 
                        molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

A member of the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  342616 
EQS News ID:  1974331 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 23, 2024 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
