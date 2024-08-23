PerfectPRO Painters Ottawa: Top Ottawa Painters, PerfectPRO Painters, Helps Homeowners Boost the Sale of Their Home in This Challenging Market Simply With a Fresh Coat of Paint

PerfectPRO Painters' expert painting services help Ottawa homeowners enhance their property's appeal and secure a sale in today's competitive real estate market.

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2024 / As Ottawa's housing market navigates a period of balanced conditions, where neither buyers nor sellers hold a distinct advantage, homeowners are exploring effective strategies to make their properties stand out. PerfectPRO Painters of Ottawa offers a solution.

According to data from AgentInOttawa, the price of homes has doubled since 2016, making it more difficult for many people to afford a home in today's market. The Ottawa Real Estate Board (OREB) shows the current average price of resale homes in Ottawa at $648,900.

A fresh coat of paint is an easy way to increase the perceived value of a house, creating a competitive advantage for sellers.

Painting your home before putting it on the market is more than just an aesthetic choice-it's a strategic move. A HGTV CA article echoes this, citing painting your home as one of the best home renovation projects with the highest returns on investment. With Ottawa's current market conditions, a well-painted home can differentiate your property in a challenging market.

"Painting your home can significantly enhance its visual appeal and marketability," says Justin Assaly, co-owner of PerfectPRO Painters, a leading Ottawa painting company. "In a balanced market like Ottawa's, where the SNLR suggests equal opportunities for buyers and sellers, the right presentation can be the key to securing a sale."

PerfectPRO Painters, a third-generation family business, has served Ottawa's 1 million residents and 30,400 businesses for years, providing exceptional interior and exterior painting services. Recognized as HomeStars Best of Award winners, they excel in customer service, integrity, and consistent, high-quality work. Their services are designed to meet the diverse needs of Ottawa homeowners, whether they're sprucing up their property for a sale or simply refreshing their living space.

"First impressions are everything in real estate," adds Fedi Assaly, co-owner of PerfectPRO Painters. "A fresh coat of paint can make your home look new, well-maintained, and ready for move-in-all of which are appealing to buyers."

PerfectPRO Painters invites Ottawa homeowners to take advantage of their expert painting services, backed by a 1-year warranty and a commitment to client satisfaction. With their professional approach, PerfectPRO Painters ensures your home looks its best and stands out in a competitive real estate market.

For more information on how Ottawa Painters PerfectPRO Painters can help you sell your home, visit https://perfectpropainters.ca/locations/ottawa or contact them at (613) 801-2385.

About PerfectPRO Painters

PerfectPRO Painters is a trusted family-owned painting company serving homeowners and businesses across Canada. With over 40 years of combined experience, they specialize in delivering high-quality, fast, and affordable painting services, backed by a "Price-Matching Guarantee" and a one-year warranty.

Contact Information

JP Richards

Director of Communications

releases@drakedigital.com

(613) 801-2385

SOURCE: PerfectPRO Painters

