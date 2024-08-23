Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 23 août/August 2024) - The Exchange has determined that Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (the "Issuer") has not met the continued listing requirements as set out in CSE Policy 2, Appendix A section 2.9.

Pursuant to Policy 6 section 2.4, the Issuer may not rely on confidential price protection, nor may the Issuer complete any financing without prior Exchange approval.

In accordance with Policy 3, section 5.1, the .X extension is added to the listed securities of Issuers that the Exchange has deemed to be inactive.

_________________________________

La Bourse a déterminé que Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (l'« Émetteur ») n'a pas satisfait aux exigences de cotation continue telles qu'énoncées dans la Politique 2 de la CSE, Annexe A, section 2.9.

Conformément à la Politique 6, section 2.4, l'Émetteur ne peut pas s'appuyer sur une protection confidentielle des prix, ni conclure un financement sans l'approbation préalable de la Bourse.

Conformément à la Politique 3, section 5.1, l'extension .X est ajoutée aux titres cotés des Émetteurs que la Bourse a jugés inactifs.

Issuer/ Emetteur: Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. Old symbol/Vieux symbole: YUM New symbol/ Nouveau symbole: YUM.X Effective Date/ Date effective Le 26 août/August 2024

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)