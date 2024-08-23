Keystone Private Wealth Welcomes Financial Advisors Robert Valenzuela and Todd Luttmers to the Team

Keystone Private Wealth is thrilled to announce the addition of Robert Valenzuela and Todd Luttmers to our firm. With their combined expertise and unwavering commitment to client service, Robert and Todd bring fresh energy to Keystone that aligns perfectly with our mission of prioritizing our clients. Together, they managed over $100 million in investment assets.

PALM DESERT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2024 / Keystone Private Wealth is thrilled to announce the addition of Robert Valenzuela and Todd Luttmers to our firm. With their combined expertise and unwavering commitment to client service, Robert and Todd bring fresh energy to Keystone that aligns perfectly with our mission of prioritizing our clients. Together, they managed over $100 million in investment assets.









Robert Valenzuela joins Keystone with a wealth of experience in the financial services industry. After beginning his career as a banker in Coachella Valley, Robert realized that building enduring client relationships requires a commitment to exceptional service. This perspective guided his transition into financial advisory, where he has earned a reputation for providing client-focused financial guidance. Robert holds Series 7 and 66 licenses and is dedicated to developing personalized strategies that help clients achieve their financial objectives.

"I am excited and honored to continue helping my clients work toward their financial goals," said Robert Valenzuela. "Joining Keystone Private Wealth was a natural choice because it's widely recognized that Keystone, along with Charles Schwab, offers one of the best platforms for delivering outstanding client service in the Coachella Valley. We share the same principles and values that clients have come to appreciate and expect."

Todd Luttmers, a licensed financial advisor with Series 7 and 66 licenses, has earned a strong reputation for his dedication to client service. Growing up in San Diego, where his father served in the U.S. Navy, Todd later moved to the Coachella Valley to pursue a career in branch banking, where he gained foundational experience in financial services. Todd has over 10 years of combined experience in the industry, Todd is passionate about educating clients and has also played a key role in training new admins at his previous firm. His commitment to exceptional service makes him a valuable asset to clients. Todd is eager to continue growing his practice at Keystone, where the firm's resources and client-first approach provide the ideal environment for his work.

"In addition to having the latest cutting-edge technology to service our clients, Keystone and its affilates have a patent pending proprietary fintech to better serve our client base," said Todd Luttmers. "Our tools and resources help ensure that we can deliver unparalleled service. Our office and its location are the best in Coachella Valley, which will only enhance our clients' experience."

"At Keystone Private Wealth, we don't represent a group of investment products; we represent you," said Mark Thatcher, Partner at Keystone Private Wealth. "We are delighted to welcome Robert and Todd to our team. Their deep commitment to personalized service and their drive to truly understand their clients' needs make them a perfect fit for our firm. With Charles Schwab as our custodian and our cutting-edge tech stack, we're confident that Robert and Todd will have all the tools they need to help our clients navigate the complexities of the financial world."

Beyond their professional roles, both Robert and Todd are deeply involved in their community. Robert, along with his wife of 13 years and their four children, is an active member of his Church, where he teaches youth groups to play guitar, counsels teenagers, and supports struggling families. Todd, alongside his wife Karena, a native of Coachella Valley and a Property Manager, enjoys traveling, trying new restaurants, attending Firebirds games, snowboarding, and playing fantasy football.

Robert and Todd are excited to bring their combined strengths to Keystone Private Wealth, where they look forward to helping clients achieve financial clarity and confidence.

For more information or to get in touch with Robert and Todd, please visit www.keystoneprivatewealth.com or reach out directly at the contact information below.

Contact Information:

Robert Valenzuela: 760-818-7920, robert@keystonepw.com

Todd Luttmers: 760-818-7796, todd@keystonepw.com





Contact Information

Mark Thatcher

CRPC®, Senior Financial Advisor

mark@keystonepw.com

+1 (760) 289-0111Related Images

SOURCE: Keystone Private Wealth

