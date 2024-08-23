Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 23.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Kursfeuerwerk: +108,33% Kursgewinn seit Montag, geht es heute weiter?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QPS6 | ISIN: CA26932P1027 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
E2GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
E2GOLD INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
23.08.2024 22:02 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

E2Gold Inc: E2Gold Provides Update on Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2024 / E2Gold Inc. (TSXV:ETU.V) (the "Company" or "E2") is pleased to announce that further to its prior press releases dated June 12 and July 24, 2024, it expects to close its previously announced private placement (the "Offering") during the week of August 26, 2024. Pursuant to the Offering, the Company will issue units ("Units") at $0.02 each and flow-through units ("FT Units") at $0.025 each, in any combination to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $500,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one share purchase warrant exercisable to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.05 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance thereof. Each FT Unit will consist of one "flow-through" Common Share and one share purchase warrant exercisable to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of $0.06 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance thereof. The Company may pay a cash finders fee of up to 7% of the gross proceeds of the Offering raised by duly qualified finders, and issue such number of broker warrants ("Broker Warrants") as is equal to up to 7% of the aggregate number of Units and FT Units sold by such finders, with each Broker Warrant being exercisable to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.05 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance thereof. Up to 50% of the Offering may be purchased by insiders. Funds from the Offering will be used for exploration at the Hawkins project targeting the McKinnon East Extension, and for general corporate purposes.

The Offering remains subject to various closing conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. For further details, please refer to the press releases of the Company dated June 12 and July 24, 2024, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT E2GOLD INC.
E2Gold Inc. is a Canadian gold exploration company with a large flagship property, the 80 km long Hawkins Gold Project in north-central Ontario, about 140 km east of the Hemlo Gold Mine, and 75 km north of the Magino and Island Gold Mines. The property is anchored by the McKinnon Zone Inferred Resource of 6.2 Mt grading 1.65 Au g/t, for 328,800 ounces of gold.1 E2Gold is committed to increasing shareholder value through discoveries at Hawkins.

Note 1: NI 43-101 Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on Hawkins Gold Project, Ontario, by P&E Mining Consultants, effective date September 10, 2020.

For further information please contact:
Jeff Pritchard
VP Corporate Development
info@e2gold.ca
+1 647 699 3340

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements - Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of E2Gold, including with respect to the receipt of all regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: E2Gold Inc



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.