BEACN Wizardry & Magic Inc.: BEACN Announces Appointment of Corporate Secretary

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2024 / BEACN Wizardry & Magic Inc. (TSXV:BECN) ("BEACN" or the "Company") today announced appointment of Liberty Brunet as Corporate Secretary, effectively immediately.

"Liberty's passion for BEACN, her operational experience and attention to detail benefits our team every day," said Craig Fraser, CEO of BEACN.

Liberty joined BEACN in 2020 and continues to serve as People & Operations Manager, working closely with the founders and officers at BEACN.

About BEACN

BEACN is a Victoria BC based consumer electronics company, develops innovative audio equipment, peripherals and technology for gamers, live streamers, and content creators. BEACN is committed to delivering premium products that enable everyone to produce studio-quality content. BEACN's award-winning product ecosystem includes BEACN Mic, BEACN Mic Stand, BEACN Mix and BEACN Mix Create. BEACN is listed on the TSXV under the symbol BECN.

