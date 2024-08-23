Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 24.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Kursfeuerwerk: +108,33% Kursgewinn seit Montag, geht es heute weiter?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
23.08.2024 23:38 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Glass Guru Franchise Partners With FieldPulse as Premier Field Service Management Software

The new partnership will bring FieldPulse's FSM Software to more than 85 Glass Guru franchise locations, streamlining all workflows and communications under one system-whether in the office or in the field.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2024 / FieldPulse, a leading Field Service Management (FSM software) provider, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with The Glass Guru, a premier glass repair and replacement franchise. This partnership will see FieldPulse's comprehensive FSM software implemented across all The Glass Guru franchises in the United States and Canada, enhancing their operational efficiency and customer service capabilities.


FieldPulse's innovative FSM software offers a suite of tools designed to streamline job scheduling, dispatching, invoicing, and customer management (CRM). By integrating FieldPulse into their operations, The Glass Guru aims to provide their franchisees with a robust platform that supports seamless business management and exceptional service delivery.

"We're excited to partner with The Glass Guru to support the growth of their franchises and enhance their reputation as the premier Glass Repair and Install company in North America," said FieldPulse CEO, Gabriel Pinchev. "Our collaboration aims to provide their franchisees with the tools and resources needed to excel in their operations, driving further success across the industry."

FieldPulse is partnering with The Glass Guru to support franchise growth and enhance their reputation as the premier Glass Repair and Install company in North America. With FieldPulse's FSM Software, we aim to equip their franchisees with resources needed to excel in their operations, driving further success across the industry.

The Glass Guru has been a leader in the glass repair and replacement industry, known for their innovative solutions and commitment to customer satisfaction. By choosing FieldPulse as their FSM software, they are reinforcing their dedication to operational excellence and superior service quality.

"Partnering with FieldPulse is a strategic move that aligns with our goal of empowering our franchisees with the best tools available," said The Glass Guru CEO, Dan Frey. "FieldPulse's user-friendly interface and comprehensive features will enable our franchisees to manage their operations more efficiently, allowing them to focus on what they do best-providing excellent service to our customers."

This partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies as they work together to enhance the operational capabilities of The Glass Guru's franchise network.

FieldPulse is a leading provider of Field Service Management software, designed to help field service businesses streamline their operations and improve efficiency. With a comprehensive suite of tools, FieldPulse enables businesses to manage scheduling, dispatching, invoicing, and customer communication with ease.

The Glass Guru is a premier franchise organization specializing in glass repair and replacement services. With a strong commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, The Glass Guru has become a trusted name in the glass repair industry, serving residential and commercial clients across North America.

Media Contacts:

FieldPulse

Email: marketing@fieldpulse.com
Phone: (469) 233-9755

The Glass Guru

Email: marketing@theglassguru.com
Phone: (987) 654-3210

Contact Information

Ben Reed
Sr. Director of Marketing
ben.reed@fieldpulse.com
469-233-9755

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ahRlyuBC6M

SOURCE: FieldPulse

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.