The Glass Guru Franchise Partners With FieldPulse as Premier Field Service Management Software

The new partnership will bring FieldPulse's FSM Software to more than 85 Glass Guru franchise locations, streamlining all workflows and communications under one system-whether in the office or in the field.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2024 / FieldPulse, a leading Field Service Management (FSM software) provider, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with The Glass Guru, a premier glass repair and replacement franchise. This partnership will see FieldPulse's comprehensive FSM software implemented across all The Glass Guru franchises in the United States and Canada, enhancing their operational efficiency and customer service capabilities.







FieldPulse's innovative FSM software offers a suite of tools designed to streamline job scheduling, dispatching, invoicing, and customer management (CRM). By integrating FieldPulse into their operations, The Glass Guru aims to provide their franchisees with a robust platform that supports seamless business management and exceptional service delivery.

"We're excited to partner with The Glass Guru to support the growth of their franchises and enhance their reputation as the premier Glass Repair and Install company in North America," said FieldPulse CEO, Gabriel Pinchev. "Our collaboration aims to provide their franchisees with the tools and resources needed to excel in their operations, driving further success across the industry."

The Glass Guru has been a leader in the glass repair and replacement industry, known for their innovative solutions and commitment to customer satisfaction. By choosing FieldPulse as their FSM software, they are reinforcing their dedication to operational excellence and superior service quality.

"Partnering with FieldPulse is a strategic move that aligns with our goal of empowering our franchisees with the best tools available," said The Glass Guru CEO, Dan Frey. "FieldPulse's user-friendly interface and comprehensive features will enable our franchisees to manage their operations more efficiently, allowing them to focus on what they do best-providing excellent service to our customers."

This partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies as they work together to enhance the operational capabilities of The Glass Guru's franchise network.

FieldPulse is a leading provider of Field Service Management software, designed to help field service businesses streamline their operations and improve efficiency. With a comprehensive suite of tools, FieldPulse enables businesses to manage scheduling, dispatching, invoicing, and customer communication with ease.

The Glass Guru is a premier franchise organization specializing in glass repair and replacement services. With a strong commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, The Glass Guru has become a trusted name in the glass repair industry, serving residential and commercial clients across North America.

