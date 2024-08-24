San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2024) - Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ("Hempacco" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated hemp manufacturing company, received a written notice (the "Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") the Company was delinquent in filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2024, that this matter serves as an additional basis for delisting the Company's securities from the Nasdaq, and that Nasdaq's hearings panel will consider this matter in their decision regarding the Company's continued listing on the Nasdaq.

The Nasdaq listing rules require listed companies to timely file all required periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is working to complete and file its delinquent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and intends to present its views with respect to this deficiency to the hearings panel by August 27, 2024.

About Hempacco

Hempacco Co., Inc.'s goal is Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper and other nutraceutical products. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand.

