bettermoo(d) Food Corporation: bettermoo(d) Successfully Conducts 3rd Production Run and Launches New SKU

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation (CSE:MOOO)(OTCQB:MOOOF)(Frankfurt:0I5A, WKN:A3D8PP) (the "Company" or "bettermoo(d)") proudly announces the successful completion of the Company's third commercial production run and the launch of its latest dairy-alternative product, Moodrink Barista Edition (Moodrink Barista).

By adding a new SKU to its product line-up, this allows bettermoo(d) to double its shelf space within its existing retail network, enhancing the Company's in-store presence and broadening its product offerings available to customers in the dairy-alternative category, while also continuing to work on increasing its overall distribution. bettermoo(d)'s flagship product, Moodrink, is already available in over 500 retail locations across Canada (see Company press release dated August 16, 2024), and the Company aims to replicate that level and rate of expansion with its new Moodrink Barista.

"Building on the success of our third production run, our goal in introducing a new product to the bettermoo(d) lineup is to attract more customers to the brand and drive continued growth for the Company," stated Nima Bahrami, CEO of bettermoo(d). "I believe our Barista version has so much to offer both in terms of taste and quality, and has the opportunity to open up a significant new avenue for sales, tapping into the vast and ever-expanding food service market".

Like all bettermoo(d) products, Moodrink Barista is crafted with care, sourcing the finest ingredients to capture the taste of dairy from the Apls regions of Switzerland, France and Austria, offering unmatched flavour emulating the richness and creaminess of traditional dairy without any gums or added sugars, and delivering an authentic bettermoo(d) taste experience, while supporting a plant-based and ethical lifestyle.

Moodrink Barista retains the same premium gluten-free organic oats as the original Moodrink. Each serving of bettermoo(d)'s Moodrink Barista offers five (5) grams of plant protein which is higher than most dairy alternative beverages in the oat barista category. Utilizing high oleic sunflower oil, a heart-healthy choice recognized by the FDA for its potential to reduce the risk of coronary heart disease1, bettermoo(d)'s newest innovation has a notable source of calcium.

Whether poured into black coffee, lattes, cappuccinos, or used with espresso machines, bettermoo(d)'s Moodrink Barista effortlessly elevates your coffee experience, ensuring not only an enhanced taste but also delivering exceptional frothing capabilities. Beyond coffee, Moodrink Barista is a versatile companion in the food service industry, perfect for baking, cooking, and crafting cocktails. Its unique formulation seamlessly integrates into a variety of recipes, adding richness and depth to baked goods, enhancing sauces, and providing a smooth, creamy base for both hot and cold beverages.

ABOUT BETTERMOO(D) FOOD CORPORATION

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation is an innovative plant-based dairy alternative food and beverage company based in Vancouver, British Columbia Canada, launching Moodrink, a nutritious dairy-alternative beverage with a revolutionary flavour. Moodrink includes a blend of herbs and flowers similar to what cows ate, before the time of mass livestock production. Like rich dairy products, Moodrink contains added healthy plant fats and vitamins, so consumers don't miss out. The "Moodrink" is just the beginning of the revolution for the Vancouver based dairy-alternative company, bettermoo(d).

Driven by the motto "What A Cow Eats and A Human Needs" bettermoo(d) seeks to produce dairy alternative products that are good for both people and the planet - ensuring that all products are nutritious and sustainably sourced, and that also emulate the great taste of traditional milk from the Alps regions of Switzerland, France and Austria. Working with food scientists, the Company's goal is to conduct continuous food research and development programs with the aim of rolling out a full line of dairy alternative products, including Moogurt and Buetter, as well as many other products, that are better for YOU and better for the planet.

