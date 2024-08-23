Anzeige
WKN: A0X8HE | ISIN: CA6252841045 | Ticker-Symbol: 9MU
Frankfurt
23.08.24
08:46 Uhr
9,350 Euro
+0,050
+0,54 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MULLEN GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MULLEN GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,5509,80011:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.08.2024 18:12 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend

OKOTOKS, Alberta, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: MTL) The Board of Directors of Mullen Group Ltd. ("Mullen Group", "We", "Our" and/or the "Corporation") announced today that it has declared a monthly dividend of $0.07 per Common Share payable to the holders of record of Common Shares at the close of business on August 31, 2024. The dividend will be paid on September 16, 2024.

For Canadian resident shareholders, this dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for purposes of the enhanced dividend tax credit rules contained in the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any corresponding provincial and territorial tax legislation.

About Mullen Group Ltd.

Mullen Group is one of Canada's largest logistics providers. Our network of independently operated businesses provide a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics and specialized hauling transportation. In addition, we provide a diverse set of specialized services related to the energy, mining, forestry and construction industries in western Canada, including water management, fluid hauling and environmental reclamation. The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.

Mullen Group is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MTL". Additional information is available on our website at www.mullen-group.com or on the Corporation's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Contact Information

Mr. Murray K. Mullen - Chair, Senior Executive Officer and President
Mr. Richard J. Maloney - Senior Operating Officer
Mr. Carson P. Urlacher - Senior Financial Officer
Ms. Joanna K. Scott - Senior Corporate Officer

121A - 31 Southridge Drive
Okotoks, Alberta, Canada T1S 2N3
Telephone: 403-995-5200
Fax: 403-995-5296


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
