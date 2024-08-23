Anzeige
WKN: A3DTEF | ISIN: CA51710H2054
Largo Physical Vanadium Corp.: Largo Physical Vanadium Announces Results of Annual Meeting

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Largo Physical Vanadium Corp. ("LPV" or the "Company") (TSX.V: VAND, OTCQX: VANAF) announces today the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, the following six nominees were appointed as directors of the Company (the "Board") to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders: Paul Vollant, Jonathan Lee, John Kanellitsas, Larry Ciccarelli, Erik Bethel, and Francesco D'Alessio. KPMG LLP were re-appointed as auditors of the Company. The Company's management information circular containing additional details surrounding the items of business at the Meeting is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Largo Physical Vanadium Corp.

Largo Physical Vanadium Corp. (LPV) aims to provide a secure, convenient and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in having direct exposure to physical vanadium, which is essential to achieve a greener world in key industries such as steel, aerospace and energy storage. Vanadium is non-degrading and fully recyclable when used as electrolyte in vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFBs) and offers carbon reducing attributes when used in steel alloying applications. LPV's strategy is not only to achieve appreciation through the acquisition of vanadium, but to own and actively supply vanadium to end users of VRFBs to advance to integration of renewable energy in long duration storage. This strategy is integral to LPV's business plan, as it necessarily defrays the costs associated with using vanadium in VRFBs through the unique non-degradation characteristics of the metal.

LPV's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "VAND". For more information, please visit www.lpvanadium.com.

For further information, please contact:

Francesco D'Alessio
Chief Executive Officer
+1 (571) 491-7827
info@lpvanadium.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information:

This press release contains forward-looking information under applicable securities legislation ("forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward looking information. Forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to, LPV's strategy and business plans, the VRFB market and the value of, demand for and uses for vanadium.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to risks relating to the risks listed under Part VI - "Risk Factors" in the filing statement dated September 13, 2022 filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such information is provided. Although management of LPV has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. LPV does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.


