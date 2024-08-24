Pender Growth Fund Inc.: Pender Growth Fund Provides Financial Highlights and Company Updates

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: PTF) Pender Growth Fund Inc. (the "Company") today announced its financial and operational results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

Net income was $22,533,335 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 (June 30, 2023 - $41,217) due to positive investment performance in the quarter.

Net income per Class C common share ("Share") was $3.09 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 (June 30, 2023 - $0.01).

The Company's total shareholders' equity increased by $34,113,306 from $69,886,178 at December 31, 2023 to $103,999,484 as at June 30, 2024, due to net income from positive investment performance of $34,796,261 during the quarter, offset by shares repurchase of $682,955 under the Company's Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB").

Shareholders' equity was $14.29 per Share as at June 30, 2024 (December 31, 2023 - $9.48).

7,278,029 shares were outstanding as at June 30, 2024 (December 31, 2023 - 7,368,229), a decrease of 90,200 shares as a result of shares repurchase under the NCIB, which was renewed on February 15, 2024.

At June 30, 2024, 87.8% of the investment portfolio was made up of public companies and 12.2% of private companies.

Management Expense Ratio ("MER") before performance fees was 2.65% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, down 0.01% compared to 2.66% in the second quarter of 2023.



PERFORMANCE



(Based on

Shareholders' Equity)

3 Month 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year Since

Inception Class C 28.0% 61.4% 32.1% 29.4% 20.6%

The Company's portfolio is materially concentrated in the shares of one publicly listed Portfolio Company, Copperleaf Technologies Inc. ("Copperleaf"). On June 11, 2024 Copperleaf Technologies Inc. entered into a definitive arrangement agreement with Industrial and Financial Systems, IFS AB ("IFS"), pursuant to which IFS has agreed to indirectly acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Copperleaf for $12.00 in cash per share. As at June 30, 2024, the Company held 6,739,883 shares of Copperleaf with a value of $79,867,614, which was 76.8% of the Company's total shareholders' equity of $103,999,484 (December 31, 2023 - 6,889,883 shares with a value of $41,614,893 which was 59.5% of the Company's total shareholders' equity).

Portfolio Highlights

With the general trend in inflation continuing to moderate towards central bank target levels, expectations have shifted to interest rate cuts in the second half of the year. This trend has already become evident in Canada, with the BoC cutting interest rates twice in the second quarter with more expected to come. There is an elevated potential for volatility as market expectations shift and after such a strong run in risk assets that past few quarters. We will continue to monitor these macro events and assess their impact on the Company and our Portfolio Companies. Our goal remains to target businesses with durability and balance sheet strength to weather a variety of economic environments.

We believe that the Company continues to be well-positioned today to pursue its investment objectives and we continue to find attractive investments opportunities as valuations in micro and small cap stocks in North America remain attractive despite the recent rally this year.

Investment results may be affected by future developments and new information that may emerge about inflation and the impact of central bank measures on the economy, the state of M&A markets, geopolitical and other global events, factors that are beyond the Company's control.

While macro events have driven investor sentiment, we have remained focused on our bottom-up fundamental research to identify companies that can thrive in a wide range of economic scenarios. We believe that this environment provides compelling opportunities for long-term focused investors and that the Company is well-positioned to continue to pursue its investment objectives.

As always, this quarter we worked closely with our private portfolio companies and certain of our public portfolio companies.

Significant Equity Investments & Recent Developments

Copperleaf Technologies Inc.

At June 30, 2024, the Company held 8.6% of Copperleaf's issued and outstanding shares. The value of the Company's holdings of Copperleaf was $79.9 million at June 30, 2024, which was 76.8% of the Company's total shareholders' equity.

Other Highlights

We continued to acquire shares of the Company in the market under our NCIB because we believe the shares are trading at a discount to their intrinsic value. On February 15, 2024, the Company launched a new NCIB, under which the Company may purchase a maximum of 630,188 shares, or 10% of the Company's public float on launch date, during the one-year period ending February 14, 2025.

The Company appointed a new board member, Kristal Hamakawa, to its Board of Directors, effective upon the date of regulatory approval. Her extensive experience in finance and accounting with financial and governance institutions will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success and growth of the organization.

We encourage you to refer to the Company's MD&A and quarterly unaudited financial statements for June 30, 2024, the annual audited financial statements for the year-ended December 31, 2023, and other disclosures available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca for additional information.

About the Company

Pender Growth Fund Inc is an investment firm. Its investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth. The Company utilizes its small capital base and long-term horizon to invest in unique situations, primarily small cap, special situations, and illiquid public and private companies. The firm invests in public and private companies principally in the technology sector. It trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "PTF" and posts its NAV on its website, generally within five business days of each month end.

Please visit www.pendergrowthfund.com .

For further information, please contact:

Tony Rautava

Corporate Secretary

Pender Growth Fund Inc.

(604) 653-9625

Toll Free: (866) 377-4743

