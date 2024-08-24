E-Housing Launches New Real Estate Platform For Foreigners in Japan

E-Housing has launched a new platform for foreigners seeking housing in Japan. The service offers over 4,000 rental listings updated daily, with features including map-based searches and a move-in cost calculator.

E-Housing, a proptech startup, today announced the launch of its new platform aimed at improving the housing experience for foreigners in Japan. The solution addresses challenges faced by expatriates and international professionals seeking housing options in Tokyo and other areas of Japan.



Platform Features

E-Housing's platform offers over 4,000 listings updated daily, all available to foreigners. The company aims to increase accessibility and transparency in the Japanese rental market for non-Japanese residents.

Key features include:

Daily updates from property management companies

Filtering options with map-based searches

Unit information from multiple sources

Move-in cost calculator

Executive Insights

Erik Nas, CEO and Founder of E-Housing, explained the motivation behind the platform: "We developed E-Housing to address the barriers many foreigners face when searching for housing in Japan. Our goal is to make the process more equitable and accessible."

Aziz Nishanov, Founder, CMO, and CTO of E-Housing, commented on the platform's approach: "We're working to modernize aspects of the real estate process in Japan, aiming to align the industry more closely with global practices."

Specialized Agent Selection

E-Housing has implemented a selection process for its agents, hiring bilingual professionals with experience living in both Western countries and Japan. This approach aims to provide users with agents who understand cross-cultural nuances in the real estate market.





Expatriate Demographics

According to data from the startup:

The majority of expatriates from the US working in Japan are employed in the IT sector Average age: 31 Average annual salary: 12 million yen

Education is the second most popular industry for expatriates Average age: 33 Average annual salary: 4 million yen



Future Developments

E-Housing is developing a screening model to help foreigners prove their creditworthiness, potentially expanding rental and purchasing options across Japan.

For more information about E-Housing, visit www.ehousing.jp.

About E-Housing

E-Housing is a Tokyo-based proptech startup focused on improving the housing experience for foreigners in Japan. The company aims to enhance accessibility, transparency, and fairness in the Japanese real estate market through technology and cultural understanding.

