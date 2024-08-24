Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 24.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Top-Wachstumsaktie: West Red Lake setzt neue Maßstäbe im Goldbergbau!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.08.2024 12:34 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre: KFSHRC Sets New Global Standards in Digital Healthcare Education

4

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) is leveraging innovative technologies to enhance medical education and training, rolling out ground-breaking initiatives such as the Smart On-Call Room and the Virtual Science Library.

The Smart On-Call Room, powered by STID Mobile ID, has real-time access to critical information, including patient records and clinical guidelines. Streamlining on-call responsibilities significantly reduces response times and enhances the quality of care.

KFSHRC has developed the Virtual Science Library through its Healthcare Information Technology Affairs Department. This comprehensive digital hub offers instant access to the latest medical research, journals, and educational materials, creating an interactive learning environment. This initiative equips staff with the knowledge to navigate the rapidly evolving healthcare landscape. KFSHRC's advanced simulation-based training programs further enhance the competence and readiness of medical trainees, preparing them to handle real-world scenarios confidently.

Integrating these technologies into everyday practices at KFSHRC reflects the institution's forward-thinking approach and commitment to leveraging digitalization to enhance the educational experience. KFSHRC ensures its educational infrastructure remains at the forefront of technological advancements in medical education and prepares the next generation of Healthcare professionals to excel in an increasingly digital and interconnected world.

These efforts align with global trends in medical education, emphasizing innovation, digital transformation, and global collaboration. As a Gold Sponsor of AMEE 2024, the flagship event of the International Association for Health Professions Education, KFSHRC reinforces its dedication to shaping the future of healthcare education.

It is noteworthy that King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centers for the second consecutive year and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, Newsweek magazine ranked it among the world's best 250 hospitals.

Media Contact:
Essam AlZahrani
+966 55 525 4429
mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a63fde5b-5da6-4dfa-b3ab-5b88e33566fa


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.