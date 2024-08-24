Mirame Fine Art: Susan Adams Explores Guanacaste's Coastline in New Costa Rican Wave Paintings

Susan Adams Releases New Oil Paintings Depicting Costa Rican Oceans

SAN JOSÉ, COSTA RICA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2024 / Susan Adams, a notable figure in Costa Rican contemporary art, has introduced two new oil on canvas works: Emerald Curl and Summer Curl. These paintings continue her exploration of Costa Rica's coastline, offering distinct interpretations of the ocean's movement and energy.





Susan Adams, Emerald Curl

Oil on Canvas





Depicting Coastal Dynamics

Emerald Curl focuses on a single moment in the life of a wave, just before it breaks onto the shore. Adams employs complementary colors-deep blues contrasted with warm oranges-to evoke the atmosphere of a sunset. Her impressionistic approach presents the energy of the wave and the presence of the coastline beyond as a backdrop. The painting reflects her continued interest in Costa Rica's coastal environment, blending visual and emotional elements.

In Summer Curl, Adams adopts a more abstract, impressionistic style. While sharing a similar color palette with Emerald Curl, this work adopts brighter colors and distills the wave into a more simplified form, emphasizing the motion and essence of the sea rather than a detailed depiction. The result is a work that leans toward abstraction, offering a meditative interpretation of the coastal landscape.

Adams' Artistic Approach

Adams' technique combines impressionism with elements of realism. In Emerald Curl, she balances the abstract qualities of water in motion with a clearer depiction of the wave's structure. In Summer Curl, she emphasizes abstraction, reducing details to focus on the broader sensations of the scene. This approach, coupled with her longstanding familiarity with Guanacaste, adds depth and authenticity to both paintings.

Having lived in Tamarindo for over 25 years, Adams draws heavily on her surroundings for inspiration. Her work frequently portrays the local landscape and its people, making her paintings records of Costa Rica's culture and natural splendour.

Available at MÍRAME Fine Art

Emerald Curl and Summer Curl are available for purchase through MÍRAME Fine Art, an online platform devoted to supporting Costa Rica's finest artists.

The gallery offers an integrated augmented reality feature that enables potential buyers to visualize the paintings in their own spaces, accurately representing their dimensions and high-definition details. This innovative tool offers an immersive and informed experience before making a purchase. Additionally, the gallery's integration with DHL allows for easy calculation of shipping costs, ensuring a seamless and straightforward purchasing experience.

These new works by Susan Adams offer collectors and art lovers an opportunity to engage with the diverse coastal landscapes of Costa Rica through the perspective of an artist who has spent decades immersed in the region.

