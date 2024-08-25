The Show-Stopping Surprise Performance Was Filmed Tonight for the Upcoming Second Season of National Geographic's Disney+ Original Series

LIMITLESS WITH CHRIS HEMSWORTH

National Geographic:

Global superstar Chris Hemsworth joins his friend, GRAMMY Award®-winning singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, performing the song "Thinking Out Loud" in front of approximately 70,000 fans in Bucharest, Romania on August 24, 2024. This brain-boosting challenge was filmed for the second season of the Disney+ Original series from National Geographic LIMITLESS WITH CHRIS HEMSWORTH, coming 2025. (Photo: National Geographic/Evan Paterakis)

WHO WHATLearning to play the drums from scratch,tonight Chris Hemsworth joined his friend, GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, to perform the song "Thinking Out Loud" for the first time in front of approximately 70,000 fans in Bucharest, Romania. The brain-boosting challenge was filmed for the second season of the Disney+ Original series from National Geographic LIMITLESS WITH CHRIS HEMSWORTH, coming2025.

WHY Throughout the new season of LIMITLESS, Chris physically and mentally delves into a series of universal issues that people across the world face daily: pain, fear, cognitive impairment and social connection. Guided by world-renowned experts, mentors and spiritual leaders, he will travel to the ends of the Earth to uncover the latest scientific thinking and unlock some of the world's best-kept secrets to living a better life.

For the second season of LIMITLESS, Tom Watt-Smith and Jane Root serve as executive producers and Arif Nurmohamed serves as co-executive producer for Nutopia. Creators Darren Aronofsky and Ari Handel of Protozoa Pictures return to executive produce, and Chris Hemsworth, Ben Grayson and Brandon Hill are executive producers for Wild State. For National Geographic, Bengt Anderson and Simon Raikes are executive producers, and Tom McDonald is executive vice president of Global Factual and Unscripted Content. The first season of LIMITLESS is now streaming on Disney+.

WHENAug. 24, 2024

WHERE The National Arena in Bucharest, Romania during Ed Sheeran's latest worldwide tour, the +-=÷x tour.

ABOUT DISNEY+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the general entertainment content brand, Star, and in the U.S., Disney Bundle subscribers can also access extensive Hulu content, including next day TV and Hulu Original titles, on Disney+. The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from Disney, Disney+ offers an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. With unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service or as part of bundled offerings, including Disney Bundle plans in the U.S. that give subscribers access to Disney+ and Hulu or Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

ABOUT NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC CONTENT

Award-winning and critically acclaimed National Geographic Content, part of a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society, creates and delivers riveting stories and experiences in natural history, science, adventure and exploration. The brand is the largest on social media with over three-quarters of a billion followers across all major platforms that generate over one billion impressions each month. Inspiring a deeper connection to the world, National Geographic Content reaches 300 million people worldwide in 180 countries and 33 languages as a digital, social and print publisher and across the global National Geographic channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO), National Geographic Documentary Films, and direct-to-consumer platforms Disney+ and Hulu. Its diverse content includes Emmy® Award-winning franchise Genius, series Life Below Zero and Secrets of the Whales, and Oscar®- and BAFTA award-winning film Free Solo. For more information, visit natgeotv.com or nationalgeographic.com, or follow Nat Geo on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

