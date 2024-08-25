Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of MIRAI (MIRAI) on August 23, 2024. The MIRAI/USDT trading pair has been available to users of LBank Exchange.

Using AI tech in its core offering, MIRAI is creating a metaverse and virtual economy for everyone. Whether you're a developer, a creator, or just curious, MIRAI platform provides the space to build, explore and invite others to your immersive creations.

Introducing MIRAI: An AI-Driven Interconnected Virtual World Builder

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of MIRAI (MIRAI), a potential Ready Player One in the Metaverse x AI field . MIRAI is a cutting-edge, AI-driven metaverse platform that empowers users to create interconnected virtual worlds and engage in dynamic interactions. By leveraging advanced AI technology, MIRAI makes metaverse creation accessible to everyone, whether you're a developer, a creator, or simply curious about the possibilities. The platform's key features include AI-powered world-building, HyperGen technology, and a marketplace for Synthetic Derivative Real-World Assets (SD-RWAs), all designed to foster a vibrant virtual economy.

The AI-powered world-building feature allows users to craft immersive virtual environments without the need for coding skills. This accessibility is further enhanced by HyperGen, a revolutionary technology that transforms images and text into 3D models. HyperGen operates through advanced processing algorithms and machine learning, enabling users to effortlessly create detailed 3D models from simple inputs. These models can be customized and integrated into the metaverse, offering new opportunities for creativity and engagement.

In addition to its world-building capabilities, MIRAI's dynamic AI interactions enrich the user experience by incorporating intelligent NPCs and AI agents that adapt to user preferences and behaviors. These AI agents, which can serve as virtual assistants or personalized companions, bring the metaverse to life by providing real-time assistance, facilitating social interactions, and creating a sense of connection within the virtual world. The integration of SD-RWAs further enhances the platform by allowing users to scan and integrate real-world assets into the metaverse as tradable synthetic derivatives, creating a seamless bridge between the physical and digital realms.

About MIRAI Token

MIRAI world builder is powered by $MIRAI token to facilitate tier system within the game and trading of Synthetic Derivative RWAs. The $MIRAI token is used for various purposes, including but not limited to Beta Access, Tier Access System, Quests Points System, Creator Fees & Incentives, Synthetic Derivative RWA Trading, Staking & Governance.

With a total supply of 1 billion tokens, 40% goes to liquidity, 15% is allocated to community, 12.5% to ecosystem, 7.5% used for marketing, 15% distributed to private sale, 5% reserved for treasury and 5% retained for the team.

