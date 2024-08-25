Anzeige
Sonntag, 25.08.2024
Top-Wachstumsaktie: West Red Lake setzt neue Maßstäbe im Goldbergbau!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.08.2024 10:58 Uhr
King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre: Innovative Training and Simulation Propel KFSHRC to Global Leadership in Medical Education

5

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) is revolutionizing clinical training through its iLearn Portal and comprehensive simulation-based programs in a bold move towards excellence in medical education and training.

KFSHRC's simulation training initiatives utilize virtual reality (VR) and scenario-based learning to offer hands-on experience in a controlled environment, preparing healthcare professionals for complex medical situations. Designed to promote patient safety and reduce medical errors, these programs aim for Zero Harm and cost reduction. In 2023 and early 2024, the Simulation Centre in Riyadh hosted numerous successful workshops in Riyadh, including the "CRM Anesthesia Workshop," "Ultrasound-Guided Central Venous Catheter Insertion Workshop," and the "Fluid and Hemodynamic Management Workshop," providing practical, multidisciplinary training.

While at KFSHRC Jeddah Hospital, the "Very Realistic Learning" (VRL) sessions also offered immersive and interactive training experiences for a significant portion of the medical staff. Recent upgrades to the audio-visual system further enhance the learning experience by ensuring comprehensive training documentation.

Also, the iLearn Portal, an e-learning platform, enhances hospital staff's continuous learning and training experience with its wide range of courses, assessments, and resources, available anytime and anywhere. Recognized for its impact, the iLearn Portal received the "Best Learning and Development Program" award at the 2024 International Business Excellence Awards (IBXA).

KFSHRC's technology-driven approach fosters a culture of continuous learning, ensuring healthcare professionals are exceptionally prepared to provide high-quality patient care, contributing significantly to advancing the global healthcare ecosystem.

It is noteworthy that King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centers for the second consecutive year and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, Newsweek magazine ranked it among the world's best 250 hospitals.

Media Contact:
Essam AlZahrani
+966 55 525 4429
mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0843687a-f778-4082-9709-12912cd62eab


