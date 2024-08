Based on this in-depth analysis, it seems that Shiba Inu (SHIB) will require exceptional conditions to hit $1. It's unlikely that SHIB will hit $1 before 2040. RELATED - Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction. Shiba Inu (SHIB), often dubbed the "Dogecoin killer," is a meme coin that has garnered significant attention and a massive community since ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...