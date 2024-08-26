Base Resources Limited - Special Dividend determined

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 26

AIM and Media Release

26 August 2024

Base Resources Limited

Special Dividend determined

African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) advises that the Base Resources Board has determined to pay a special dividend of AUD 6.5 cents per share (unfranked) (Special Dividend), conditional on the scheme of arrangement to effect the Company's combination with Energy Fuels Inc. becoming effective (Scheme).

Key dates

If the Scheme becomes effective, the key dates for the Special Dividend will be as follows:

Event Date Ex-date Tuesday, 17 September 2024 Special Dividend record date Date of exchange rates used for Foreign Designated Currencies (defined below)Last date for Foreign Designated Currency elections (only applicable for shareholders) For shareholders: 5.00 pm (Perth time) on Wednesday, 18 September 2024For depositary interest holders: 6.00 pm (London time) on Wednesday, 18 September 2024 Latest date of announcement of exchange rate and dividend amount in Foreign Designated Currencies Friday, 20 September 2024 Special Dividend payment date Tuesday, 1 October 2024

Payment by direct credit only

The Special Dividend will be paid by direct credit only. See below for details about how shareholders and depositary interest holders may provide or update their banking details.

Conduit foreign income

The Special Dividend will be wholly paid from conduit foreign income. Non-Australian resident shareholders and depositary interest holders will therefore not be subject to any Australian dividend withholding tax on the Special Dividend.

Shareholder and depositary interest holder banking and tax information

Special Dividend payments will be made, and any required withholdings by Base Resources in respect of taxes will be determined, based on applicable information provided by each shareholder and depositary interest holder to (as applicable) the Company's share registry or the depositary interest trustee.

Shareholders

Shareholders may provide or update their banking details by completing a Direct Credit Form and returning that form to Computershare Australia. Direct Credit Forms can be obtained by contacting Computershare Australia:

on 1300 271 804 (within Australia) or +61 3 9938 4380 (outside of Australia), Monday to Friday 8.30 am to 5.00 pm (Melbourne time); or

by email at web.queries@computershare.com.au.

Direct Credit Forms should be returned to Computershare Australia:

by post: Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited, GPO Box 2975 Melbourne, Victoria 3001 Australia

by email: web.queries@computershare.com.au



Depositary interest holders

Depositary interest holders may provide or update their banking details by completing a Dividend Mandate Form and returning that form to the depositary interest trustee, Computershare UK. Dividend Mandate Forms can be obtained by contacting Computershare UK:

by phone on +44 (0)906 999 0000 between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm (London time) Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays); or

by email at WebCorres@computershare.co.uk.

Dividend Mandate Forms should be returned to Computershare UK by post to: Computershare Investor Services PLC, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road ,Bristol, BS99 6ZZ, United Kingdom.

Depositary interest holders may also provide their banking details through the CREST system by inputting a valid CREST mandate.

Payment currency and method

The Special Dividend has been determined in Australian dollars, but will also be paid to shareholders in US dollars and British pounds sterling (Foreign Designated Currencies). Shareholders will be paid in Australian dollars, unless they elect to be paid by direct credit in a Foreign Designated Currency by specifying banking details for a financial institution in the relevant currency prior to 5.00 pm (Perth time) on Wednesday, 18 September 2024. The Special Dividend will only be paid to depositary interest holders in British pounds sterling.

The Special Dividend will be converted to the Foreign Designated Currencies based on applicable exchange rates on the Special Dividend record date (Wednesday, 18 September 2024). The exchange rates and corresponding amounts will be announced by no later than Friday, 20 September 2024.

Scheme information line

If shareholders or depositary interest holders have any questions in relation to the Scheme, they should contact the Base Resources Scheme information line on 1300 271 804 (within Australia) and +61 3 9938 4380 (outside Australia) between 8.30am and 5.00pm (Melbourne time), Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

For further information contact:

Australian Media Relations UK Media Relations Sodali & Co Tavistock Communications Cameron Gilenko and Michael Weir Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway Tel: +61 8 6160 4900 Tel: +44 207 920 3150

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au.

