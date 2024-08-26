TOKYO, Aug 26, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - TRENDE Inc., a renewable energy company that develops and provides renewable energy solutions to residential customers in Japan, announced plans to acquire ONE Energy Corporation's renewable energy business. The acquisition includes ONE Energy's battery storage rental, solar leasing, and rooftop solar generation businesses. The transaction is expected to close on October 1, 2024.Considering the numerous environmental risks posed by climate change, the transition to renewable energy sources is advancing with the goal of creating a low-carbon society. However, one significant challenge remains: stabilizing the electricity supply generated from renewable sources. To address this issue, battery storage systems are emerging as a vital solution, enabling the widespread adoption of renewable energy. This development underscores the need for more competitive and efficient energy services to support this transition.TRENDE is developing a battery storage and solar power system leasing business called "Teraris." The company anticipates synergies in providing similar services to ONE Energy's customers, leading to the decision to acquire the business. TRENDE plans to introduce ONE Energy's customers to the "Teraris" solar power system leasing, as well as the home battery storage system series "Smart Star." The "Smart Star" system enables remote charge and discharge control using AI "Grid Share" technology.In the future, TRENDE aims to introduce peer-to-peer (P2P) electricity trading technology. This innovative approach allows customers to buy and sell excess solar energy directly with each other, creating a decentralized energy marketplace. By incorporating P2P trading, TRENDE can further optimize the use of renewable energy and provide additional value to its customers.The acquisition of ONE Energy's business and the integration of "Teraris" and "Smart Star" systems will enable TRENDE to offer a comprehensive suite of renewable energy solutions to a wider customer base. This strategic move aligns with the growing demand for clean energy and energy storage systems, driven by the need for sustainable and reliable power sources.About TRENDETRENDE Inc. is a renewable energy company that develops and provides renewable energy solutions to residential customers in Japan via its Teraris (https://teraris.jp/) service website. TRENDE's mission is to accelerate the widespread adoption of renewable energy and redefine the energy ecosystem in Japan with a customer-centric business model and innovative P2P platform. The company's investors include Itochu, Idemitsu and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority. For more information, please visit http://trende.jp/.For inquiries, please contact:TRENDE Inc.Email: pr@trende.jpSource: TRENDECopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.