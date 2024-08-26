Anzeige
26.08.2024
AGI Technology Co., Ltd: AGI to Showcase Its Latest Innovations at IFA 2024

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Aug. 25, 2024.

Event Details
Date: September 6 - 10, 2024
Time: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Location: Messe Berlin, Hall 11.2
Booth: #110

Innovations Reflecting AGI's Commitment to Advanced Storage Solutions

Supreme Pro TF138 2TB microSD
As the world's first 2TB microSD card, the Supreme Pro TF138 offers unprecedented storage capacity. It is designed for long-duration filming, action cameras, mobile storage expansion, and handheld gaming consoles like the Nintendo Switch. Paired with the Type-C compatible reader, the Supreme Pro TF138 2TB microSD card delivers impressive read/write speeds of 170/160 MB/s, ensuring quick data access and seamless integration with smartphones and other portable devices.

TURBOJET RGB DDR5 Series
The TURBOJET RGB DDR5 Series achieves speeds ranging from 6000 to 8000MHz. Well-suited for overclockers, gamers, video creators, and heavy computer users seeking top-level performance, this series features dynamic, programmable RGB lighting and support for both Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO. The TURBOJET RGB DDR5 Series offers not just speed, but also broad compatibility across Intel and AMD platforms, allowing for a fully customizable and high-performance computing experience.

AI238 8TB 2.5" SATA III SSD
The AI238 8TB 2.5" SATA III SSD is created for users who prioritize massive storage capacity. Equipped with a large capacity of 8TB, this SSD provides ample space for managing large datasets, extensive media libraries, and high-performance gaming. It is a reliable and durable solution for power users and enthusiasts who require substantial storage without compromise.

In addition to these featured products, AGI Technology will be showcasing a broad range of advanced solutions at IFA 2024. We invite you to explore the full lineup and connect with our experts at Booth #110 during the event.

About AGI
AGI is a leading provider of high-performance storage solutions, offering a range of innovative products that meet the evolving needs of its customers. With a commitment to delivering cutting-edge storage capacities and superior performance, AGI empowers its customers to achieve exceptional digital experiences.

Contact Information
Sales Team
sales@agi-tech.com.tw
+886-2-27937256

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47fd4728-3aac-46f5-8834-da6fb7a62f0f


