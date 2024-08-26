

EQS Newswire / 26/08/2024 / 14:00 UTC+8

To showcase Macao's rich tourism resources and unique culture, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) officially launched the International "Experience Macao Limited Edition" campaign at an online press conference on August 26 at 11:00 AM (Beijing time). During the conference, MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, along with representatives from Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM China, Sands China, Wynn Macao, and SJM Holdings, detailed the event's rules and impressive prizes. This campaign combines an online game with offline experiences, aiming to attract International visitors to explore the enchanting charm of Macao. A major highlight of the campaign is the exclusive theme song "Lovin' My Stay," created for this campaign by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO). The song is performed by MIYEON of the South Korean girl group (G)I-DLE, who also came to Macao to film the music video (MV). Through this MV, audiences can experience Macao's unique allure in tune with MIYEON's music. During the campaign, participants can register on the ExperienceMacaoLimitedEdition.com website and answer three questions related to Macao daily for a chance to win one of 100 "Experience Macao Limited Edition prizes" . The campaign is divided into three phases: Phase 1 from August 26 to September 4, Phase 2 from September 16 to September 25, and Phase 3 from October 7 to October 17. Participants who answer all three questions correctly will have a chance to enter the draw and win opportunities to unlock more experiences in Macao. Prizes include round-trip flights to Macao, premium accommodations, and unique experiences meticulously arranged by MGTO in collaboration with Macao's six major integrated resorts. These experiences include cultural visits, intangible cultural heritage, Michelin-starred dining, and entertainment activities, providing winners with an unforgettable journey through Macao. Additionally, a special "Ultimate Experience Macao Limited Edition Prize" is set. Among the 100 prize winners, the participant who receives the most likes on social media by sharing their Macao experience before December 31, 2024, will win the Ultimate Experience Macao Limited Edition Prize-a 30-day free trip to Macao. The Ultimate Experience Macao Limited Edition Prize winner will have the opportunity to explore top attractions and rich culture throughout Macao, fully enjoying its endless charm. Whether you are a devoted fan of Macao or a newcomer from around the world, this interactive experience is not to be missed. For more information about the event, please follow the official Instagram account of the Macao Government Tourism Office, @visitmacao, where all winners will be announced. More details can be found on the Macao Government Tourism Office's other official social media platforms. For more information, please visit: Official Website: ExperienceMacaoLimitedEdition.com Instagram: @visitmacao Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/visitmacao/ 26/08/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

