New PoP brings robust connectivity to the second-largest metropolitan area in France

Hurricane Electric, the world's largest IPv6-native Internet backbone announced today that it has deployed a Point of Presence (PoP) in SFR Netcenter Lyon-Vénissieux, in France. The new PoP is located at 6/8 Rue Georges Marrane, 69200 Vénissieux, France.

This 7,300+ square foot data center space has bays, cages, private rooms, and clean rooms available, and is located less than 30 Km from Lyon-Saint Exupéry Airport and close to three TGV stations, including two in the center of Lyon. The SFR Netcenter guarantees 99.99% uptime and is ISO 27001 certified.

Lyon is the second largest metropolitan area in France and ranks second in the country for patent applications, R&D spending, and collaborations between education and research centers. The city's investment in technology infrastructure has made it one of France's first smart connected cities. The area benefits from access to a highly skilled workforce, supported by its proximity to several universities. Additionally, Lyon has the lowest unemployment rate in France, further highlighting its attractiveness as a business destination.

This PoP is Hurricane Electric's 7th in France and will provide the region with improved fault tolerance, load balancing and congestion management in the delivery of next-generation IP connectivity services.

"We are thrilled to expand our services to Lyon, a city known for its vibrant business environment and innovative spirit," said Mike Leber, President of Hurricane Electric. "This new PoP allows us to bring Lyon businesses unparalleled connectivity and access to our extensive global network."

Customers of SFR Netcenter Lyon-Vénissieux and in and around Lyon, France now have a variety of new connectivity options and access to Hurricane Electric's extensive IPv4 and IPv6 network through 100GE (100 Gigabit Ethernet), 10GE (10 Gigabit Ethernet) and GigE (1 Gigabit Ethernet) ports. Additionally, customers at the facility are able to exchange IP traffic with Hurricane Electric's vast global network, which offers over 30,000 BGP sessions with over 10,000 different networks via more than 310 major exchange points and thousands of customer and private peering ports.

About Hurricane Electric

Fremont, California-based Hurricane Electric operates its own global IPv4 and IPv6 network and is considered the largest IPv6 backbone in the world. Within its global network, Hurricane Electric is connected to more than 310 major exchange points and exchanges traffic directly with more than 10,000 different networks. Employing a resilient fiber-optic topology, Hurricane Electric has five redundant 100G paths crossing North America, four separate 100G paths between the U.S. and Europe, and 100G rings in Europe, Australia and Asia. Hurricane also has a ring around Africa, and a PoP in Auckland, NZ. Hurricane Electric offers IPv4 and IPv6 transit solutions over the same connection. Connection speeds available include 100GE (100 gigabits/second), 10GE, and gigabit ethernet. Additional information can be found at http://he.net.

