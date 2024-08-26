Evren, a clean energy venture between Axis Energy and Brookfield, has committed $5 billion to develop 3. 5 GW of solar and 5. 5 GW of wind projects in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. From pv magazine India Evren, a clean energy platform set up by Brookfield in partnership with Axis Energy, has agreed to invest $5 billion to develop renewable energy in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. The investment will focus on 3. 5 GW of solar and 5. 5 GW of wind assets, with 3 GW of projects set to be commissioned by the end of 2026. The announcement was made after a meeting of Brookfield and Axis representatives ...

