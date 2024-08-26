Anzeige
Montag, 26.08.2024
Warum der Milliardär und Bergbaumagnat Frank Giustra & Sprott Resources auf West Red Lake setzen
PR Newswire
26.08.2024 09:06 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jackery Inc.: IFA 2024: Jackery Showcases Latest Compact and Lightweight LiFePO4 Power Stations and Mobile DIY Balcony Solar System

LONDON, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery brings its latest innovations to IFA Berlin, featuring some of the smallest and lightest LiFePO4 power stations and a versatile mobile DIY balcony power plant. Visitors can also enter an Instagram competition to win the Navi 2000 balcony power station with an 800W panel set worth €2,429. Visit Jackery at Hall 2.2, Booth 209 from September 6-10.

IFA 2024: Jackery Showcases Latest Compact and Lightweight LiFePO4 Power Stations and Mobile DIY Balcony Solar System

Compact Powerhouses: The E1000 v2 and E240 v2

Jackery's latest LiFePO4 power stations make their European debut at IFA 2024. The E1000 v2 and E240 v2 models offer impressive power in compact designs, combining reduced weight with rapid charging features.

The E1000 v2, weighing just 11 kg and offering 1070 Wh capacity with 1500W output, is among the lightest in its class. At 327 x 224 x 247 mm, it is 20% smaller and 10% lighter than similar 1 kWh models. The E240 v2 is designed for portability, measuring 231 x 153 x 169 mm and weighing only 3.6 kg, with a 256 Wh capacity. It stands out as one of the smallest 300W models available.

Both models feature Jackery's AI-supported ChargeShield 2.0 technology for enhanced safety and battery protection. Quick-charging modes allow the E240 v2 to reach 80% charge in just 1 hour and 20 minutes, while the E1000 v2 fully charges in just 1 hour using the app-controlled emergency mode.

Power From Your Balcony: The Jackery Navi 2000

The Jackery Navi 2000 is a mobile, weatherproof power solution for balconies, fences, or tiny homes. This cascadable LiFePO4 power station, housed in durable aluminum, pairs with Jackery's flexible solar panels. It offers a maximum solar charging capacity of 1600W and is compatible with standard MC4 solar modules, making it a versatile option for both new and existing setups.

At IFA, Jackery is running a contest to win a Navi 2000 and four 200W solar panels, valued at €2,429. To enter, take a photo with the Navi 2000 at the IFA booth and post it on Instagram between September 6-12 with the tag @jackery.de and hashtag JackeryIFAContest.* Daily prizes, including the Jackery Explorer 100 Plus, will also be awarded at the stand.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2487665/Jackery_IFA_invite.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2480234/Jackery_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ifa-2024-jackery-showcases-latest-compact-and-lightweight-lifepo4-power-stations-and-mobile-diy-balcony-solar-system-302228594.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
