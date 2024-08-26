Anzeige
Montag, 26.08.2024
Warum der Milliardär und Bergbaumagnat Frank Giustra & Sprott Resources auf West Red Lake setzen
WKN: 806454 | ISIN: FI0009010862
Frankfurt
26.08.24
08:09 Uhr
2,610 Euro
+0,060
+2,35 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.08.2024 09:10 Uhr
Suominen Corporation: Thomas Olsen to leave Suominen, Markku Koivisto appointed interim EVP, Americas

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on August 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (EEST)

Mr. Thomas Olsen, EVP Americas, will leave Suominen to pursue new opportunities outside the company. Mr. Markku Koivisto has been appointed as interim EVP, Americas in addition to his current role as EVP, EMEA and CTO. The change is effective as of today.

The process to recruit a new EVP, Americas will be started immediately.

"I want to thank Thomas for his contribution in leading the Americas business area and for being a valuable member of our Executive Management Team," says Tommi Björnman, President and CEO of Suominen.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION
Corporate Communications

For more information, please contact:
Tommi Björnman, President & CEO, tel. +358 10 214 3018

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2023 were EUR 450.9 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.suominen.fi


